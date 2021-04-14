Maryland lawmakers took their own sweet time, but on the last day of the 2021 legislative session, they finally got around to writing into state law the will of the voters as expressed last fall in approving sports gambling.
To be fair, the session’s work was primarily focused on more pressing matters, including a major effort at pandemic relief and sweeping reforms in the way police forces and the parole system operate.
But since Maryland voters approved sports betting in November with 67 percent support, the legislators needed to get moving on the sports betting details.
According to several published reports, a primary reason for the long delay was a disagreement among lawmakers on whether to cap the number of licenses or leave it to the free market. Eventually they agreed to a cap but with a large number of licenses.
The state will award as many as 60 licenses to companies wishing to offer mobile or app-based betting. And, up to 47 additional licenses will be issued to “brick-and-mortar” applicants — 17 identified in the bill and 30 others that will be awarded through an open application process.
Among those guaranteed an on-site license if they want one are the six existing gambling casinos; the state’s three professional football and baseball teams for the stadiums where they play; the Maryland Jockey Club, for Laurel Park and Pimlico race tracks; the State Fairgrounds; four off-track betting locations; and the state’s two largest bingo halls.
It was unclear if the bill guarantees a license to Long Shot’s, the off-track betting parlor in Frederick, but it certainly will qualify for a license, and it should get one.
Surrounding states including Pennsylvania, Delaware, West Virginia and, just this year, Virginia have already legalized sports gambling. The primary reason for supporting sports gambling in Maryland is to make certain that gamblers would spend their money at home rather than traveling to other states.
According to the state news website, Maryland Matters, Del. Anne R. Kaiser (D-Montgomery), chairwoman of the House Ways & Means Committee, said that if emergency regulations are adopted in time, Maryland residents will be able to place bets on professional and college sporting events by late summer.
“I think the goal is to go live by kickoff of the NFL [season] in the first week in September,” she was quoted as saying.
The Senate voted 47-0 for the final measure, and the House approved it, 122-16. The Associated Press quoted Gov. Larry Hogan as saying that, while he hadn’t seen the final bill, “I’m pretty sure we’ll be able to act on that one pretty quick.”
The state expects to collect $15 million to $19 million annually from sports betting and has promised it would be used to help pay for education. That is a minuscule fraction of the funds Maryland puts into education every year, but it is money better kept at home than given to our neighbors.
Firms that want to run a sportsbook will pay an up-front fee. For the state’s big casinos, the fee will be $2 million for a license that will last five years. Smaller firms will pay much less. In addition, sportsbooks will pay a 15 percent tax on their profits after they pay off winning wagers.
The state has created the new Sports Wagering Application Review Commission to boost applications from minority- and women-owned businesses. In the 2020 session, a sports gaming bill died at the end of session during a dispute over minority participation, and legislative leaders did not want this bill to suffer the same fate.
We congratulate the legislature for getting this done in a fair, comprehensive way during this session. Now, the rule-making should go just as smoothly so that the gambling industry should be fully functioning by fall.
