Most landlords in the city of Frederick do a good job of keeping up their property, maintaining safe and healthy homes, and providing a good place for renters to live.

But some exploit tenants, who are usually the poorest and most vulnerable of society. And the city has decided to step in to try to protect those who are being taken advantage of.

(3) comments

micky

Will all of these new apartment complexes have to hire a full time licensing administrator to keep up with all the red tape ?? Maybe licensing will slow down the boom in apartment construction all over town !!

Dwasserba
Dwasserba

Nope. Reverse that 🙄 Tenants are more sympathetic figures. I see it both ways and choked on it.

Dwasserba
Dwasserba

“But some exploit tenants…” to be fair, it’s actually harder to get away with being a Dastardly Tenant than a Dastardly Landlord.

