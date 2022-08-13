Most landlords in the city of Frederick do a good job of keeping up their property, maintaining safe and healthy homes, and providing a good place for renters to live.
But some exploit tenants, who are usually the poorest and most vulnerable of society. And the city has decided to step in to try to protect those who are being taken advantage of.
Under a new ordinance the Board of Aldermen recently approved, residential landlords in Frederick will have to register and obtain a license from the city and could face sanctions if their properties do not meet basic standards.
Starting in January 2024, rental property owners must register with the city and obtain a $120 license before operating a rental housing unit. Landlords found to be renting a unit without a license could be fined up to $1,000 a day.
The city has an estimated 10,500 residential units being rented. The plan is to randomly inspect at least 15% of residential units each year.
Inspectors will check for minimum standards, such as a lack of heat, light or electricity, except where tenants have had utilities shut off for not paying; a lack of adequate sewage disposal facilities; or rodent infestation.
Alderwomen Donna Kuzemchak, who proposed the ordinance after working on the issue for several years, said the main purpose of government is to provide safety, and the ordinance is a way to keep city residents, including the most vulnerable, safe.
Some landlords have opposed the ordinance, asserting that it causes rents to increase, but Kuzemchak questioned how much it would raise rents, since the licensing fee comes to $10 a month.
“Licensing is an idea whose time has come,” she said.
Tony Checchia, president of the Frederick County Association of Realtors, said the ordinance could hurt the value of rental properties in the city.
He said Kuzemchak and the city failed to present data to show why the ordinance is needed.
The new law is essentially a tax on rental properties, and will lead to immediate increases in rents, he said.
Checchia urged the aldermen to start with a registration program without inspections, but it is difficult to see how landlords exploiting poor people would be deterred by a toothless program.
The law seems to go out of its way to minimize the impact on landlords. For example, the landlord would not be charged for an initial reinspection. Only if the property failed inspection twice would the landlord have to pay $300 for a second reinspection.
A long list of properties are exempt from the fee and the inspections, including college dormitories and bed-and-breakfast homes. Fees and fines from the program will be used to pay for the program.
The aldermen passed the ordinance 3-1, with Kelly Russell opposed and Derek Shackelford abstaining. Kuzemchak, Katie Nash and Ben MacShane voted in favor.
The aldermen began working on a licensing proposal in workshops in 2018, so the idea has been around for a long time.
It looks as though Kuzemchak has come up with a reasonable, limited ordinance that will protect the vulnerable without causing undue burden on landlords. Give the ordinance a chance to work.
(3) comments
Will all of these new apartment complexes have to hire a full time licensing administrator to keep up with all the red tape ?? Maybe licensing will slow down the boom in apartment construction all over town !!
Nope. Reverse that 🙄 Tenants are more sympathetic figures. I see it both ways and choked on it.
“But some exploit tenants…” to be fair, it’s actually harder to get away with being a Dastardly Tenant than a Dastardly Landlord.
