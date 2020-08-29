Well, school board member Liz Barrett really kicked over a hornet’s nest at the Frederick County Public Schools system.
With remote instruction set to begin Monday, Barrett declared on Wednesday that the school system was not prepared to begin work and suggested delaying the start date by a week.
The board quickly rejected her proposal and declared the system would begin instruction as planned. But the damage was done.
Our first question is why? Why go public with such a drastic proposal with less than five days to go before the opening? Barrett must have realized the board would not and could not do what she wanted. The board could not schedule, publicize and hold a meeting, much less gather all the information needed to make such a decision in so short a time.
Those difficulties don’t begin to deal with the vast uncertainty a delay would have created for parents and students not to mention principals and teachers.
Our second question is: What did Barrett think was going to happen as schools open? Did she seriously believe that everything was going to run smoothly from day one? And how would waiting a week make it any better?
The school system is trying to reinvent itself on the fly here. It is going to do some things right and some things wrong, and administrators, principals and teachers are going to have to change and modify for weeks and even months. This is a new system, not even the same as it was while struggling to finish the spring semester.
Barrett tweeted her concerns, and again we have to ask why. “This Board member does not believe FCPS teachers and staff and students and families have the tools, support, access, and consistent direction to open...I have asked fellow Board members to delay school start a week to allow time for many systemic improvements,” the tweet said.
In an email to The News-Post, Barrett said: “We need to step up leadership. Hope and positivity are not strategies here.” Well, slapdash, unrealistic ideas do not qualify as leadership either. If she had concerns about the system’s readiness, she has had other opportunities to speak out since the board decided in late July to open with remote learning.
No other board member joined Barrett’s call to delay the opening.
“School should begin as soon as possible. Course corrections may be necessary. No one is served by postponing the start of this experiment in education,” Board member Michael Bunitsky said in an email to The News-Post.
School Superintendent Terry Alban said in an email that she understands people are anxious but she is confident FCPS will do all it can to make the start of the year as successful as possible.
“Our teachers are professional educators who will make the necessary adjustments to improve the virtual environment for students as they go forward. This is the same as adjusting lessons in a classroom once you get to know your students better,” Alban said.
The Board of Education, with Barrett’s name included, issued a statement late Wednesday asking the community to be patient with the virtual instruction model. Modifications are bound to be necessary, the statement said.
“This is, and will continue to be, a learning process for all stakeholders,” the board’s statement read.
Thursday's last-minute announcement from Gov. Larry Hogan to allow all state schools to reopen for in-person classes was just as ill-timed. These kinds of seismic changes days before schools are set to reopen virtually just muddle the issue.
For now, we need to trust this "learning process." It's about the best that we can expect, when a school system is implementing an entirely new method of instruction in the midst of a pandemic. Let’s all take a deep breath, give our teachers a chance and see how this will work.
What made Barrett's twitter post (is this really who we've become.....) especially frustrating is she is the same person demanding that kids get their special education needs met and that we are leaving marginalized groups behind. So a week after her interrupting-laden line of questioning, she wants kids to miss more school? FCPS is working to get things up and moving. The BOE waited until July 28 to make a decision, leaving exactly 4 weeks to prepare for 44,000 students to "sign-on." I, too, appreciate when Barrett will think outside the box and stand up for those underrepresented populations, but do we have another toddler with twitter growing in our backyard?
"Our first question is why? Why go public with such a drastic proposal with less than five days to go before the opening?" Ummmm Weren't you in the best position to - I don't know - ask?
Good leadership does not drop a bomb on an operation less than a week before it goes into effect, when having a whole summer to plan for and raise red flags.
This strikes me as a hit-and-run tactic. Like a whack-a-mole...pop up, yell, and then disappear.
She is part of a Board. You work with and among other board members in this position.
You can deploy, try again, readjust, and eventually fix a situation. Or you can remain silent and then throw a grenade into your own foxhole. I learned as a child that every adventure starts with a first step. You gotta take that step.
Barrett here is not helping FCPS, the Board, or Frederick County children with her ridiculous tactics. And she is isolating herself politically. Time to vote her out when we next can. I am not a fan of someone sitting on the sidelines, complaining, and not having good alternatives. Holding back FCPS opening by a week would be as helpful as pouring your beer on a campfire to put it out.
Instead of attacking a single BoE member, the FNP should write a piece on how the BoE is not holding Terry Alban and her cabinet accountable for their incompetence and failings.
Liz Barrett lacks professionalism. Her bombshell announcement did nothing but fan the flames of worry, misunderstanding, and discontent.
Liz is very professional in my opinion. The others are tone deaf and ineffective. Bombshell? LOL. At least she tries to think outside of the box and is fighting for teachers and parents. Refreshing to see that!
Aperiodic, professionals provide constructive criticism and well-thought out options and advice to situations they disagree with.
In this case, it is clear a delaying, sandbagging tactic was employed. And some complaining about leadership.
Complain but give me your proposed, thoughtful options, and I will respect you.
Simply moving FCPS start back a week gets no one anywhere. So, I have no respect. I am not a fan of many FCPS actions, as you can see from my previous posts. But, in this case, FCPS at least trying and taking a first step.
You cannot score a run without reaching 1st base. Or, you can just complain and moan about a called strike and head back to the bench. Whose team you rather be on?
HappySeller2014 -
I dislike sportsball so your analogy is wasted.
She tries to push the board to action but it always falls on deaf ears. Listen to the Board Meetings. I’m glad she is “complaining” (You wouldn’t have used that word if describing the actions of a man). One of her recent ideas (completely unsupported by the other board members) was instead of cutting bus drivers and food staff, cut salaries across the board.
Don’t rely on FNP and their sad attempt at a hit job.
[thumbdown]
Good for her. Liz seems to be the only BoE member that has any motivation to do her job. The others are content with simply hoping things will work out. Voters will remember when the do-nothing incumbents are on the ballot.
Sorry, It is not clear to me from reading this why Barrett was wrong to express her concerns or what damage her proposal caused. If that is her opinion, then I think it is worth knowing and it was good to get responses to her opinion from others. Right?
[thumbup]three I tend to value independent thinking even when it is unpopular too. She voiced her opinion, it was not shared. Happens. The public flogging phase is a new aspect imo
