Two recent issues in our community have reminded us again of the need and desirability of listening to the community when major projects are proposed — and the difficulty of doing so in an efficient and effective way.
At a meeting called by outgoing Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner, a few dozen community leaders and parents advocated once again for the county to build its long-planned branch library on the west side of Frederick at Westside Regional Park, behind Butterfly Ridge Elementary School.
Most of those attending the meeting said they preferred that site over the proposal Gardner backed to build the library at the recently purchased building on Himes Avenue now called the Prospect Center.
Gardner told those assembled that building a new library at the park site would take several years longer to plan and construct, but the mood was definitely to wait for the park library.
The next night, residents from Middletown were highly critical of a proposal being considered by the Frederick County Public Schools to combine the town’s elementary and middle schools into one building.
A team of FCPS employees, engineers and architects recommended the plan as the preferred alternative to modernize Middletown’s schools and add capacity. The elementary, middle and high schools share a 71-acre campus, and all three need updates.
Middletown Elementary houses students in third through fifth grade. Younger students attend Middletown Primary School, a little less than a mile from the main Middletown campus.
FCPS employees told residents that demolishing the three buildings and replacing them with two is the most cost-effective option, had the quickest construction timeline and would result in the most efficient use of campus space.
They emphasized that the schools would remain totally separated even though they would be in the same building, but most of those at the meeting were not buying the idea.
Most of the few dozen people at the meeting, including town officials, said they did not like what they know of the plan, and moreover, the district had not done enough to communicate with residents.
John Miller, the town’s burgess, summed up the prevailing mood: “Middletown is going to be a guinea pig. We don’t want to be a guinea pig.”
In work sessions prior to the meeting, the Board of Education appeared headed to approval of the two-building option until the county executive’s liaison encouraged them to seek community reaction. Good suggestion.
In both cases, these decisions should be delayed until newly elected officials can take office.
The school board will have three new members on the seven-person board. Jessica Fitzwater is taking over as county executive, and for the County Council, four of the seven members will be new.
These new officials should make the decisions because they will be responsible for explaining and executing them.
Keep in mind that opponents of proposals are usually more vocal than supporters of an idea. Fitzwater and the council, and the new school board, must sort out whether those people attending the meetings truly represent the opinions of the majority in the two communities.
A few dozen people at a public meeting might mean wider opposition to a proposal, or it might mean that a small minority is just louder. County and school leaders will have to decide which it is, for the new branch library and for the Middletown schools.
