Every penny has to be counted when the Frederick County Board of Education sits down to approve a budget.
Every spending item has to be weighed to see its relevance to the mission of the school system, which is to provide the best education possible to the children of Frederick County.
So, it is little wonder that the board balked at a meeting last week at the idea of livestreaming its committee meetings. Presented with a cost estimate from its staff of more than $140,000, the board said no.
We understand the thinking, but we still believe it was not the correct decision.
The full board’s twice-monthly evening meetings are broadcast live on Frederick County Public Schools’ website and on local access cable television. A recording is available online later.
That is a commendable level of transparency with the public.
But the board has 11 committees, and much of the work and discussion of important issues that are headed for the board occur there.
Those meetings, which cover everything from curriculum to the school year’s start date, are held in public, but they are not streamed or recorded. They are often held on weekday mornings, when working parents might find it difficult to attend.
The minutes of those committee meetings and the agendas are posted on the board’s website, but board President Brad Young acknowledged those are often “bare-bones.” Without watching the full meeting, it can be difficult to get a sense of the discussion or the facts considered by the committee.
Neither the board meetings nor the committee meetings are must-see TV in Frederick. We doubt that there is a large audience waiting for committee meetings to be broadcast.
But that is not the reason for public meetings or the reason those meetings are increasingly shown directly to the people. Public meetings are vital to the working of democracy. Livestreaming is the modern step taken to make those meetings available to as many people as possible.
Livestreaming the committee meetings in the same manner as the board meetings are streamed would be expensive. The system’s public affairs staff said it would require hiring two more people, at a cost of $141,184.
While the final budget did not include that money, board members said they directed the staff to explore less expensive options for increased transparency. That was a good idea that could lead to a less expensive method for showing meetings to the public.
As board member Sue Johnson said: “It’s critically important that the public have access to as much of the workings of the committees of the school board as possible.”
Full board meetings, which can last seven or eight hours, are professionally produced, with multiple camera feeds cutting from the board to individual speakers and back. Two public affairs staffers closely monitor the broadcast.
Johnson suggested streaming committee meetings with the current staffing, even if broadcasts were less technically advanced. Even a graphics-free recording is better than nothing, she said.
We agree. The staff could place a single camera aimed at the front of the room, from the audience perspective, letting the public see what is happening as if they were in the room.
It would not be flashy, but it would serve the purpose of inviting the public to hear the discussion. The staff would still have work to do, to process and upload recordings. But we cannot see that as overly difficult, and the rewards would be important.
Let’s hope the staff can figure out a way to bring this to reality, and soon.
