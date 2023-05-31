Frederick County’s student athletes put on quite a show in the spring sports state championships this year, with great team efforts and outstanding individual achievements.
Our newspaper and website have been filled with stories and photos of victory after victory, achievement after incredible achievement. The athletes’ beaming smiles at the many victory celebrations are a reminder of the pure joy of sports competition.
They should be quite proud. Their parents, fans, schools and our entire community are, as are we.
The Urbana Hawks had another terrific season. The softball team and girls track and field team both brought home championship trophies. And the tennis team was co-champion.
The softball team was led by Delaney Reefe, while the track team was led by Angeline Amefia, who won a title in the 100-meter hurdles, and Samantha Heyison, who won gold in the shot put and the discus.
It was the fourth state championship in the last seven years for the Hawks girls, who have a deep team that wins by doing well in many events.
The Gov. Thomas Johnson Patriots boys track and field team also hoisted the hardware, with a path to victory that was similar to the Hawks', by being strong in many events and piling up the points. Without taking first in any single event, the Patriots still held off their archrival, the Frederick High Cadets.
The Catoctin Cougars boys track and field team, led by the record-breaking runner Brody Buffington and Furious Trammel, won the state title for the second straight year. The Cougars softball team also had an amazing run, before losing in the state final game.
The Brunswick Railroaders mixed doubles tennis team — Keira McDonald and Ben Kennedy — won the school's first state title in tennis.
In terms of individual achievements, a notable one belonged to Ava Allen of Middletown, who set a state meet record of 12 feet, 7 inches, in winning her second straight pole vault state title, to go along with her four other state titles in indoor and outdoor competition.
Catoctin’s dynamic duo of Buffington and Trammel each won three state titles.
Buffington broke the state meet record in the 100-meter dash (10.35 seconds) and the Class 1A record in the 200-meter dash (21.06 seconds). He ran the anchor leg in the 4x100 meter relay team’s first-place finish to conclude his historic high school career. Trammel won in the long jump, the triple jump and the 400-meter dash.
Outstanding individual performances included the Oakdale Bears’ Grant Lohr, who won state titles in the shot put and the discus. Oakdale's Ellen Gill won the girls 300-meter hurdles. Frederick High's Nahshon McKinney-Spear won the long jump and ran in the winning 4x100 relay race.
Other athletes winning state titles were:
• Asher Clingerman, Catoctin (4x100)
• Tyrico Morgan Jr., Frederick (4x100, 4x200)
• Travon Neal, Frederick (4x100, 4x200)
• Joseph Poleate, Frederick (4x200)
• Elisa Ramos, Gov. Thomas Johnson (pole vault)
• Nathan Scheider, Catoctin (4x100)
• Reggie Snowden, Frederick (4x100, 4x200)
• Shaymus Stull, Catoctin (4x100)
All of our champions deserve the praise of the community for their amazing achievements. The young men women from our high schools who competed at the highest level in Maryland and returned home as victors will remember these days for the rest of their lives.
We add our congratulations to all student athletes who competed this year, whatever the outcome. Participating and trying are the essence of sports, whether you win or not.
We have plenty of winners to celebrate. Those who entered the fray and tried their best have won a special kind of victory, the kind that comes from participating.
All athletes must learn that they can only control their own effort, not the outcome of a contest. If you played hard, you won, no matter the outcome.
