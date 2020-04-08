To wear a face mask, or not. That’s been the question ever since the COVID-19 pandemic started about a month ago.
The answer, however, had been difficult to determine. Even the U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Jerome Adams conceded last week that guidance in wearing masks “has been confusing to the American people.”
But on Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made about as clear a statement as they could: Wear them in public.
We encourage everyone to listen.
It was during a Friday presidential press conference when word came from the CDC that people should wear nonsurgical, cloth face coverings when out in public. Donning these protectors won’t necessarily stop a person from getting the coronavirus, but it will stop them from spreading it.
Up until that point, the CDC recommended that only health care workers, first responders and people with COVID-19 or those exhibiting symptoms of the virus wear masks. In part, that was because people were using masks that were needed by the medical community. But as we’ve learned more, we’re finding out that community spread — that anonymous exposure to the virus from someone you don’t know — could be coming from people who are asymptomatic and didn’t know that they were infected.
But now that the CDC has updated its position, we’re seeing more people wearing masks, though at this point, it’s voluntary to do so.
Voluntary or not, we’re encouraging everyone to wear some kind of mask or face covering when out in public. The masks don’t need to be N-95 rated or even surgical masks. In fact, it’s best to save those masks — if you can even find them — for those of the front lines battling this pandemic. A simple piece of cloth or fabric will do, especially since they can be washed and used again.
“But here’s the most important thing: Even if you do wear a mask, it can’t be at the expense of social distancing,” Dr. Adams said last week on Good Morning America, a few days before the CDC’s mask announcement. “We don’t want people to think, ‘Hey, I’m going to wear a face covering, so it’s appropriate for me to go around other people.’ The most important thing to do is for people to stay at home.”
Dr. Adams is leaving no room for confusion. And that’s important because, as he said, the government’s advice hasn’t always been this clear. For people who live in Maryland, it’s critical we listen.
Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday that the federal government designated much of the Baltimore-Washington corridor — including Frederick County — as emerging “hot spots,” meaning this could be an area where the number of cases of the virus increases rapidly.
“The virus continues to spread in every jurisdiction in the state but the concentration of cases has intensified, particularly in the Baltimore-Washington corridor,” Hogan said.
While the governor and medical experts are saying that our actions — particularly with social distancing — has helped flatten the curve here, we can’t let up our guard.
So wear a mask. Wash your hands. Keep a social distance of six feet or more. Wipe down surfaces and use hand sanitizer. If possible, stay home whenever possible and limit trips to the grocery store and pharmacy.
And if you’re having trouble finding a mask, here’s where you can go to learn how to make your own, courtesy of the CDC. www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html.
The more who do, the quicker we might get out of this mess and back to a more normal routine.
