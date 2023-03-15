The Maryland General Assembly is considering a gun control bill that would absolutely save lives in this state. And it isn’t the one you are probably thinking about.
The state Senate is moving forward on a needed revision to the concealed-carry law, in the wake of a Supreme Court decision that struck down a similar law in New York. We believe that measure deserves support to reinstate limits on the ability to carry a gun in many settings to preserve public safety.
But we are also hopeful the legislature will enact another bill that could prevent some people from taking their own life with a gun, a huge problem here and around the country. This bill would allow people to enroll themselves on a state list that would prevent them from buying a firearm.
People who know they might harm themselves when in the depths of depression could, when they are feeling well, register themselves on this list, so they could not buy a gun when they are experiencing their darkest days.
Such laws are known nationally as Donna’s Law, named after Donna Nathan, a woman who died by suicide in New Orleans in 2018. Her daughter, Katrina Brees, is leading a national effort to get the law passed, and the Maryland bill is modeled on that law.
Why do we need such a law? Because many people who struggle with depression buy a gun to take their own life when their mental illness reaches its worst level.
Mike Anestis, who directs the New Jersey Gun Violence Research Center at the Rutgers School of Public Health, told CBS News recently that guns are the main cause of suicide deaths. He said:
“More than half of all suicide deaths in any given year are caused by self-inflicted gunshot wounds. So, that’s somewhere in the vicinity of 25,000 firearm suicide deaths in the U.S. every single year.”
Even more shocking: The majority of all firearm fatalities in the U.S. are suicides. “Suicide accounts for anywhere from 60% to 65% of all the gun deaths in the United States in any given year,” he said.
A 2022 report by the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions says there were 45,222 gun deaths in the United States in 2020. Of those, 24,292 were suicide deaths and 19,384 were homicide deaths, the report says. The rest were accidental, legal intervention or undetermined intent.
Sen. Shelly Hettleman, a Democrat from Baltimore County, is sponsoring SB159 in the state Senate. A cross-filed bill has already passed in the House of Delegates, where it has 21 cosponsors, including Del. Karen Simpson, a Democrat representing District 3 in Frederick County.
WYPR, the public radio station that broadcasts in Baltimore, Frederick and other Maryland communities, reported that Hettleman told the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee during a hearing last month:
“We know there are people with mental illness, and in times when they are down, want to inflict self-harm. And any time we can create space between that period of time, and access to a firearm, is a good thing.”
Hettleman’s staff said the Judicial Proceedings Committee is expected to vote on the bill soon. “We’re hopeful. We’re working it,” the staffer said.
The New Jersey professor told CBS that any conversation about saving the lives of people with depression has to start with guns. He noted that many people survive suicide attempts when they use other methods.
“Intentional overdose? Only 2% to 3% of the folks who attempt suicide using an overdose die,” said Anestis. “Almost 95% of folks who use a firearm do. They don’t get a second chance.”
Because signing up for the list is voluntary, a person could take themselves off the list, as well, though the Maryland bill provides a three-week wait from the time the reinstatement request is made.
Only three other states have such a law — Virginia, Utah and Washington.
A bill to create a national list was introduced in Congress in 2022, but like most gun laws, it went nowhere. So, it is left to the states to give their vulnerable residents the ability to keep a weapon out of their hands.
Hettleman likened the list to a similar voluntary one that Maryland already has on which people with a gambling addiction can enroll to be prevented from entering casinos or receiving winnings from lottery tickets.
The voluntary gun bill has clear benefits. No one’s rights are being impinged. No one is taking away any guns, and no one is prohibiting another from acquiring a gun.
It is simply an opportunity for people to help themselves avoid a tragic decision at the lowest point in their life.
