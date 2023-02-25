The story reads like a scientific mystery, one that stretches back over recent decades and finally comes to a very happy, hoppy ending.
Almost 45 years ago, Dr. Ray Ediger found a gigantic plant growing over a fence at his farmhouse in Frederick County. Dr. Ediger is a veterinarian, not a botanist, but he had grown up in the Pacific Northwest, so he had a pretty good idea of what the sprawling vine was — a hop plant.
Some hops can become a great, indeed essential, ingredient in beer, but many cannot. Ediger, however, spent summers picking hops in Oregon for use in brewing.
Most hops for brewing that are grown in Maryland are brought in from the Pacific Northwest, but they are difficult to grow here. The hops that grow well in Maryland are an invasive variety from Japan, but they do not produce the flowers used in brewing beer.
Ediger could tell his hop plant was not from the Pacific Northwest, nor was it from Japan. But his first thought after encountering it all those years ago was not harvesting the flowers for beer. It was just controlling a plant that looked like it had emerged from the wild.
“It’s been my impression that those particular strains that have been brought to Maryland don’t do as well,” Ediger told News-Post reporter Emmett Gartner. “[This hop] looks like it belongs in a jungle. It’s just aggressive compared to the others that are much more delicate.”
For years, he tried and failed in numerous attempts to get the vine under control, but it just kept getting away from him. Finally, about 10 years ago, he turned to a hop expert and grower, Tom Barse, the owner and manager of Milkhouse Brewery outside Mount Airy.
Barse was intrigued by the mystery hop, to say the least. Could this be some long-lost native hop that could be a secret ingredient in Maryland beer? The scientific detective work began.
Barse first contacted Bryan Butler, a horticulturist and principal agent for the University of Maryland Extension in Carroll County. Butler then sent a clipping from the plant to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Clonal Germplasm Repository in Corvallis, Ore., where the genetic material of plant species from around the world are stored.
It was not the first time Butler had sent a hop sample to the lab, but this time he hit the genetic jackpot.
“The PhD scientist from Corvallis calls me on the phone on a Friday and she was elated,” Butler told our reporter. “She was exuberant. She said, ‘It’s unique! It’s totally unique! It’s completely different. There’s nothing like it.’”
That meant Ediger’s hop was not only unique to Maryland, but also to the hundreds of other hop varieties stored at the USDA repository.
Now called the Monocacy hop, its origins are unknown. Barse believes that it may have been grown for home use as far back as the 1800s, when farmers brewed their own beers. Ediger said he has traced his house where the hop was found back to the 1830s.
In 2021, the team got a state grant to try growing the hop plant for commercial use at the University of Maryland Extension research farm in Keedysville. Early results have been promising.
Barse and his team at Milkhouse Brewing recently unveiled the first batch of beers they have brewed using the local hop, and the early reviews are quite positive.
More brewers may soon be ready to try the Monocacy hop, with the strong appeal of adding another local ingredient to brew local beer.
This could be a huge step in the creation of distinctive Maryland beers, which would be a boost to the thriving local brewing industry.
And all because of a vet who knew his hops, but got tired of trying to get rid of an aggressive plant that just refused to die or go away.
