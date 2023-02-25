The story reads like a scientific mystery, one that stretches back over recent decades and finally comes to a very happy, hoppy ending.

Almost 45 years ago, Dr. Ray Ediger found a gigantic plant growing over a fence at his farmhouse in Frederick County. Dr. Ediger is a veterinarian, not a botanist, but he had grown up in the Pacific Northwest, so he had a pretty good idea of what the sprawling vine was — a hop plant.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription