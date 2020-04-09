We need look no further than the catastrophe that was the Wisconsin primary election earlier this week to realize that Gov. Larry Hogan was wise to delay the Maryland primary from April until June.
Now, Maryland needs to get this done right, both the primary itself and the possible rehearsal for the general election in November.
Alone among the states scheduled to vote in April, Wisconsin ended up proceeding despite the raging coronavirus pandemic. It was terrible that the Democratic governor and the Republican-controlled legislature could not agree to delay the vote.
The result was thousands of people literally risking their lives to stand in line for hours to enter voting booths. While it seemed to fly in the face of common sense to open polling places during such a crisis, we are also troubled by the specter of a governor unilaterally ordering an election to be delayed indefinitely.
In Maryland, we seem to be moving in a more reasonable direction. The state Board of Elections has recommended a plan to Hogan for conducting the June election. Its main points are:
- Mail all eligible voters an absentee ballot with a return envelope and pre-paid postage.
- From the early voting period through Election Day, establish one to four drop-off centers in each county, at early voting centers.
- Allow very limited in-person voting on Election Day at those centers.
Frederick County’s election board met by teleconference on Wednesday to discuss the options, while awaiting direction from the governor. Frederick County Elections Director Stuart Harvey told the board that he will write to the governor recommending moving the primary to early July, especially since the urgency of the election is now reduced given the announcement on Wednesday from Sen. Bernie Sanders. Neither major political party will have a contest for the presidential nomination, and the state of the pandemic conditions in June is not knowable.
The overriding goal for the state and the county should be to move as many voters as possible to mail-in balloting to avoid having face-to-face interaction at polling places. That is the correct course of action, because there is no guarantee of safety, for voters or poll workers, when they meet.
With in-person voting, the poll workers must interact closely with voters to have them sign the registration book, and then the workers will have to try to sanitize the voting booths between each voter. The Wisconsin experience shows the folly of this course.
Maryland is still holding a special election on April 28, to fill the seat of the late Rep. Elijah Cummings, in the 7th Congressional District. Hogan and the state board are trying to shift as much of the voting as possible to mail ballots. Only a single voting place will be open in each of the three jurisdictions that comprise the district: Baltimore city, Baltimore County and Howard County.
Between this special election and the primary election, the state will be able to get much needed experience. Many medical experts are predicting the COVID-19 pandemic will come back in the fall, and if it does, the November presidential election will be in the middle of it. This is the doomsday scenario.
If it comes to pass, we might have to conduct that voting almost exclusively by mail, if we are once again under “stay-at-home” orders. Having been through the District 7 special election and the primary by then, election officials will have a much better idea of the challenges facing them in November, and should be better prepared to conduct the election fairly and smoothly.
(4) comments
We have no problem with absentee balloting. Any fraud has been minimal and no worse than those that show up at the polls. Republicans just don't want to have many voting as they fear losing, which they will.
Too many opportunities for fraud within the entire State using the Democrat promoted "mail-in" option. Just say NO to mail in voting. Ya'll are the same ones that are opposed to voter ID aren't you?
We have always had the absentee ballot option. Have we had fraud problems with it in the past?
This is just a sampling of across the country fraud. All you have to do is look for yourself.
https://www.whitehouse.gov/sites/whitehouse.gov/files/docs/pacei-voterfraudcases.pdf
