The latest report from the United Way, explaining the financial hardships of people with disabilities in Frederick and in Maryland generally, was disheartening, but not especially surprising.
If folks consider the lives of our disabled neighbors, they probably realize that being disabled brings financial challenges.
The survey showed that half of all people with disabilities in Maryland are living in financial hardship. Here in Frederick, more city residents with disabilities are struggling than those in the rest of the county.
The report also showed that disabled people of color are affected disproportionately.
The study measures the financial conditions of people who have an income higher than the federal poverty level, but can’t afford the basic cost of living.
These are not people deep in poverty, for whom most government programs are created. These are people who work at low-wage jobs and are struggling to get by.
The United Way refers to these families as ALICE households — Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed. Most of the agency’s efforts in recent years has been focused on assisting such people. United Way of Central Maryland and its research partner, United For ALICE, produced the report.
Perhaps the most shocking aspect of the study is the realization that it is based on data as of 2019. That means that this rather grim report does not reflect the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic that began the next year. Knowing how hard the pandemic hit lower-income families, we can only imagine how bad things have been during the past two years for those with disabilities.
The study divided people with disabilities into six categories: ambulatory disability, cognitive disability, hearing disability, vision disability, independent living difficulty and self-care difficulty. In Frederick, the two geographic areas studied were greater Frederick City and the rest of the county.
There were stark contrasts between the groups in some areas. For example, in the city, the number of people with ambulatory disabilities living below the ALICE threshold was an amazing 62%, compared to 26% outside the city, according to the study.
It showed the following groups of people with disabilities living below the ALICE threshold:
Cognitive disability: 53% in the greater city of Frederick, 43% outside the city
Vision disability: 63% in the city, 34% outside the city
Self-care difficulty: 63% in the city, 62% outside the city
Independent living difficulty: 48% in the city, 25% outside the city
Members of The Arc of Frederick County, a nonprofit that serves people with developmental disabilities, told News-Post reporter Mary Grace Keller that the data are troubling.
In an emailed statement to our reporter, Special Projects Director Aaron Stephens and Executive Director Shauna Mulcahy wrote that the disparity could be attributed in part to the “outdated social services system” that puts income limits on public assistance.
For example, Supplemental Security Income is only available for people with disabilities if their assets are less than $2,000 for an individual or less than $3,000 for a married couple. As a result, just 15% of people with disabilities living below the ALICE threshold in Maryland received SSI payments in 2019, according to the study.
The United Way is doing commendable work tailoring its services to ALICE households, whether folks are disabled or not.
But the study should inform the thinking of county and state officials as they weigh what kinds of assistance should be extended to lower-income people, especially for housing, food, transportation, health and access to technology.
These are our neighbors in need, and this is a community always willing to lend a hand.
