The Frederick County Board of Education aspires to make the school system look more like the community it serves, and that would be a good thing. It has a stated goal of achieving that by 2025.
To that end, the board is once again talking about hiring a recruiter to focus on bringing more minority teachers and other professionals into the system. That is the right way, indeed probably the only way, to make progress toward that goal.
The numbers offer a grim picture of today’s reality. According to figures from the 2019-20 school year, the most recent available, racial and ethnic minorities made up 43 percent of Frederick County Public Schools’ student population, but only 13 percent of its staff.
Eighteen percent of the students are Hispanic or Latino, but only 4 percent of its staffers are. Black students are 13 percent, but just 6 percent of the district’s staff is Black. Six percent of the district’s students are Asian, but less than 1 percent of its teachers are.
Whites, meanwhile, make up 87 percent of the district’s staff but only 57 percent of its students.
Board member David Bass made a motion recently to add a minority recruiter to next year’s budget. Board President Brad Young told a work session that the idea has been pitched in years past but has never made it through the budget process.
News-Post reporter Jillian Atelsek’s article on that work session illuminated the conflicting opinions of board members.
Atelsek said that board member Karen Yoho said she would support adding a recruiter, but expressed doubt that it would solve the problem.
“You can have a specialist, but unless they have a magic wand to create the people …” Yoho began. “I’m all for giving that a try. But the people have to be there to be gotten, and from what I’ve seen for years, the people are not there.”
Board member Jason Johnson, a Black man and a computer science teacher, took issue with Yoho’s view, our reporter noted.
“I could not disagree with you more. They are out there. I’m sitting right here,” Johnson said. “And there are hundreds and thousands of people who look like me who are out there. I think the mentality of ‘they’re just not out there’ — that’s absolutely not what we need.”
The exchange shows clearly the need for an energetic and active minority recruiting effort. In the experience of most businesses and organizations, including school systems, that begins with a recruiting effort that is focused on members of minority groups.
Yoho is correct that minorities are unlikely to just show up at your door asking for a job, and Johnson is correct that minority candidates are available. You need to go find them.
Of course, the other part of the successful recruiting effort is increasing the salaries for teachers, especially for starting teachers. We all know Frederick County is woefully behind its neighbors in salary scale.
The best minority candidates will have multiple options from which to choose. If FCPS is serious about hiring more minority professionals, it must identify them, recruit them well and pay them enough to make coming to Frederick worthwhile.
The system also needs to get better at retaining the staff it does recruit. Teachers from Frederick are often lured to other systems with better pay. But we also lose some because they do not feel welcome here.
Chantress Baptist, FCPS’ new HR director, who supported the motion, said the the specialist would establish support groups for existing minority staffers. And board member Jay Mason said he had been told by several FCPS teachers of color that they left the system because they had a negative experience.
“We can recruit all day long,” Mason said. “It doesn’t help to recruit if we don’t retain.”
The school system has a great deal of work to do in all of those areas — recruitment, pay and retention. The board needs to get started by putting the money into this year’s budget.
Bad idea to hire a recruiter based on race to hire folks based on race... we should be hiring the best qualified people to fill the jobs in our county... period trying to balance equity versus equality is just plain wrong and stupid.
When we had a kid in TJ a dozen years ago, minorities were running the show, and quite effectively. I suppose you believe these people with minority status didn’t hire enough other people of minority status so now you great white knights are here to save the day? Staffing is typically dictated by supply, demand, and available resumes. So now you want to make sure it’s truly systemically racist? Methinks someone doesn’t have enough to do.
