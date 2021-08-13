Words cannot adequately convey the loss our community is feeling following Wednesday’s line-of-duty death of Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services Capt. Joshua Laird.
Laird, who was just 46, was one of multiple firefighters who responded to a house fire in Ijamsville that evening. Not long after entering the home, he fell through a weakened floor, into the basement. Fellow firefighters pulled the 21-year veteran from the home and administered aid, but he died.
Today, we mourn the loss of Capt. Laird. We mourn for his family. We mourn for his fellow firefighters at the Green Valley Fire Station in Monrovia and across the county as we try to come to grips with his passing.
“The void that he leaves behind will never be filled,” Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services Chief Tom Coe said in a late-night news conference Wednesday at DFRS headquarters.
“Josh is a hero,” County Executive Jan Gardner wrote in a statement Wednesday night. “The entire Frederick County family is profoundly and deeply saddened.”
Gov. Larry Hogan ordered the U.S. and Maryland state flags be lowered to half-staff in honor of Capt. Laird until he is laid to rest. Funeral arrangements were not disclosed by Thursday evening, but we anticipate there will be a service next week where firefighters from across the region will pay their respects.
He will also be remembered when his name joins the list of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice at next year’s National Fallen Firefighters Foundation’s memorial service in Emmitsburg.
Every day, heroes such as Capt. Laird answer the call, running toward danger, not away from it. They have a unique calling to help others, regardless of the situation. Our community is blessed to have so many of them.
To his friends and fellow firefighters, we offer our sincerest condolences.
To Capt. Laird’s family, we cannot adequately express the community’s gratitude for his service and deepest sorrow for your loss. His service and sacrifice will not be forgotten.
