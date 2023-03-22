The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has taken a huge step forward on the path to make drinking water safer for millions of Americans — including many people here in Frederick County — by setting tougher standards for “forever chemicals.”
The state and federal governments must finish the work. Now comes the hardest part: identifying the sources of the chemicals, stopping them from getting into the water supply and — most challenging of all — cleaning up our drinking water.
The affected chemicals are called PFAS, per- and polyfluoralkyl substances that don’t degrade in the environment. They are linked to a broad range of health issues, including low birth weight and kidney cancer.
The EPA says drinking water is a significant source of PFAS exposure for people.
“The science is clear that long-term exposure to PFAS is linked to significant health risks,” Radhika Fox, assistant EPA administrator for water, told The Associated Press.
The EPA has proposed limiting the chemicals to the lowest level that tests can detect, 4 parts per trillion (ppt) for the most common chemicals. That is higher than the interim limit set last June, which was a fraction of a part per trillion, but significantly lower than the 70 ppt the agency set in 2016.
The interim limit announcement caused widespread confusion among water system administrators, especially because the EPA was requiring testing for a level that could not be achieved. The new proposed standard should reassure administrators and consumers.
Frederick County communities, including Brunswick, Mount Airy, Thurmont and Myersville, have found the chemicals in their water systems, as have other Maryland communities. Most are applying for federal and state grants to fund PFAS-filtering technologies.
Jeremy Mose, Brunswick’s assistant city administrator, told News-Post reporter Emmett Gartner that the water systems in his community have tested below the newly proposed PFAS limit at an undetectable level, but that doesn’t mean levels can’t rise later.
“No concentration is acceptable,” Mose said. “So whenever we see ‘non-detect’ ... that’s awesome. But it doesn’t mean it’s always going to be non-detect in the future.”
To prepare, Brunswick has applied for grants through the state Department of the Environment and submitted federal earmark requests through the town’s congressional delegation.
The EPA estimates that its rule could reduce PFAS exposure for nearly 100 million Americans, decreasing rates of cancer, heart attacks and birth complications.
The chemicals had been used since the 1940s, in such diverse products as nonstick pans, food packaging and firefighting foam. Their use is now mostly phased out in the U.S., but some remain.
Environmental and public health advocates have called for federal regulation of PFAS chemicals for years. Over the last decade, the EPA has repeatedly strengthened its voluntary health thresholds, but has not imposed mandatory limits.
The Association of State Drinking Water Administrators said the proposal is “a step in the right direction,” but compliance will be challenging. Despite available federal money, “significant rate increases will be required for most of the systems” that must remove PFAS, the group said.
The federal government must help with those costs, and so far, it is stepping up. The EPA recently made $2 billion available to states to get rid of contaminants such as PFAS and will release billions more in coming years.
The agency also is providing technical support to smaller communities that will soon be forced to install treatments systems. President Joe Biden included more funding in the 2021 infrastructure law for water system upgrades.
There is still much to do to modernize water systems to make them safer. Many communities will need to balance the new PFAS requirements with removing poisonous lead pipes and replacing aged water mains prone to rupturing.
But the EPA has made a good start by proposing achievable standards for these forever chemicals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.