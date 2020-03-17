Gov. Larry Hogan flipped the switch Monday morning by closing down bars, restaurants, gyms and movie theaters. The decision adds to the ever-growing list of public facilities to close in response to the COVID-19 pandemic response.
Hogan took this latest step, at least in part, to ensure that public areas wouldn’t be crowded Tuesday for St. Patrick’s Day, one of the busiest days of the year for local watering holes. Judging from how busy restaurants and bars were this past weekend, it was pretty clear that some weren’t heeding the calls from the governor or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to limit social interaction.
It was the right move, some might say a bold move, from Hogan. But, after listening to his Cabinet and others, it was his only move. Hogan continues to show the kind of clear, direct and decisive leadership that we need during this pandemic.
It’s all about flattening the curve now, doing everything we can to limit social interactions and keeping the number of confirmed coronavirus cases from doubling every three days. “Social distancing,” a practice of keeping at least 6 feet between you and others, will slow the spread and thus spread the cases over a longer period of time.
That means staying home, telecommuting when you can and not going places where there are lots of people. Remember, you might not be in an at-risk category, but loved ones who might catch the virus from you might be.
Over the next week or so, should tests for the virus become more available, the number of confirmed infected people will grow, giving us a more accurate account of where COVID-19 is. That’s just common sense.
If we don’t, experts predict that our current health care system won’t be able to handle the caseload.
“We should continue to expect the number of cases to dramatically and rapidly rise,” Hogan said at his news conference. “This is going to be much harder, take much longer and be much worse than almost anyone is currently understanding.”
These are unprecedented steps. But is that the last switch to be thrown? Could we be looking at more drastic steps in the days and weeks ahead?
It’s anyone’s guess at this point, but if you trust the scientists and medical experts — and we do — then these steps are a must. If you had asked us two weeks ago if we’d be looking at a local landscape where schools, governments, restaurants and most other public places were shuttered, we might not have believed you.
In essence, if we don’t act now, we wouldn’t bet against further steps to limit social interactions.
We know that there will be some who see this as an overreaction, that these unprecedented steps aren’t necessary. We hope that this is an overreaction. We hope that someday, we look back on this time and wonder why we did what we did.
But as Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, said over the weekend, “If it looks like you’re overreacting, you’re probably doing the right thing.”
We need to embrace that life is different today. We need to look out for our health and for the health of others.
At the same time, let’s look for some normality in our lives. Today, wear your green, eat some corned beef and cabbage, and drink a green beer if you’re so inclined.
But do it at home.
Its a total Left wing propaganda effort. They couldnt take Trump down with Russiagate and Impeachment..so this is what they got left. Well, its gonna take more than this to take down the Trump. ASk Avenatti. Cheers
