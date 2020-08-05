Everyone involved in the dispute over closing private schools in Montgomery County makes certain to mention that politics played no role in their decisions. Of course, those protestations have to make one wonder if — just maybe — politics did play some role.
Gov. Larry Hogan has given great leeway to local officials to make decisions on how to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, including issuing an emergency order allowing county officials to order closures or modifications at schools, businesses and organizations.
But when the Montgomery County health officer issued an order last week decreeing that no private school in the county could offer in-person instruction until at least Oct. 1, Hogan was irked to say the least. On Monday, he issued an executive order stripping local governments of the authority to issue blanket closures of schools.
Hogan said in a statement that schools themselves, both public and private, should have the primary authority to determine whether and how to open buildings for classes.
“To be clear, Maryland’s recovery continues to be based on a flexible, community-based approach that follows science, not politics,” Hogan said. “As long as schools develop safe and detailed plans that follow CDC and state guidelines, they should be empowered to do what’s best for their community.”
Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich tweeted Monday afternoon that the decision to restrict non-public schools from in-person instruction “was made with one concern in mind — protecting the public health of our residents. It was not an easy decision. As we have done throughout this pandemic, we used data and science to guide us — not politics.”
What politics could we be talking about here? Well, one of the private schools that Montgomery County had ordered to stay closed until Oct. 1 is St. Andrew’s Episcopal School in Potomac.
One of the students at St. Andrew’s is Barron Trump, son of President Donald Trump. The school has been scheduled to open on Sept. 8, and President Trump has been adamant that every school in the country should be fully open to all students this fall.
Could Montgomery officials, all Democrats, have been trying to embarrass the president by keeping his son’s school closed?
Could our Republican governor, who has clashed frequently with Trump, have acted to prevent the president from being embarrassed?
Montgomery’s health officer, Dr. Travis Gayles, was one of the first health officials in the United States to require that private schools shutter this fall. Gayles and others pointed out that when Hogan first closed schools statewide in March, Montgomery was averaging four new cases a day. Its latest numbers are around 80 cases a day, they said.
Montgomery County remains second in the state in confirmed cases of COVID-19, with nearly 18,000 as of Tuesday.
The Montgomery school board, like the Frederick County board, has already decided to not offer in-person instruction during the fall semester because of the danger of students, teachers and staff contracting the COVID-19 virus.
Gayles indicated that he wanted to keep the private schools in line with the public schools.
“At this point the data does not suggest that in-person instruction is safe for students or teachers,” Gayles told reporters last week.
The Montgomery decision drew the anger of conservative media, including Fox News host Laura Ingraham who called on Hogan to overturn the decision.
Hogan tweeted his criticism over the weekend and then issued his order on Monday afternoon.
“Private and parochial schools deserve the same opportunity and flexibility to make reopening decisions based on public health guidelines,” Hogan said in a statement Monday. “The blanket closure mandate imposed by Montgomery County was overly broad and inconsistent with the powers intended to be delegated to the county health officer.”
So, no politics to see here! Nothing on either side of the road. Maybe.
(13) comments
I thought the press was supposed to leave any President's children out of the news out of respect.
They should. However, recently it doesn't seem that way. https://www.huffpost.com/entry/hannity-michelle-obama-family_n_58b8fb51e4b05cf0f3ff6bd2
According to an article in today's WAPO, The Gwinnet County Schools in Georgia opened up schools for teachers to begin work for the coming school year; the next day, 260 employees were sent home to quarantine for either testing positive for the virus or having come into contact with someone who has tested positive.
@Thewheelone
You should probably post this link in the editorial article that someone put up today calling the decision by our school board to stay closed cowardly.
I have predicted that we will watch schools stutter-step all year long as they try to open and close repeatedly after infections. This is the start.
"Could Montgomery officials, all Democrats, have been trying to embarrass the president by keeping his son’s school closed?" Ummmmm Who would want to be responsible for keeping Barron safe if they could avoid it?
@Dwasserba
There is a famous saying among propagandists... "Accuse the other side of that which you are guilty"
We are watching people who inherently make everything political accusing everyone else of doing that.
Micky, the truth of the matter is that if private schools can open safely and maintain safety protocols, then knock yourselves out. But as is the case with school cafeterias, it is up to someone else (a.k.a. county Health dept.) to determine what is safe and acceptable. No school can objectively self-check to guarantee safety with food in cafeterias or with a virus that kills people.
Health departments can close down restaurants and should be able to do the same with private schools that aren't maintaining the highest standards.
The education establishment hates any thing that looks like a school if they can't control it. Now they or their minions want to control their competition, private schools, parochial schools and home schools if they could. Defund the public schools, furlough the teachers and let innovation blossom in education where we need reform the most !! Discuss among yourselves !!
Beware evil minions
@micky
How'd Trump University work out? Education is hard and expensive, it is a public good and we should be doing everything we can to bolster it instead of constantly trying to tear it down.
Private institutions are never held to the same high standards that public ones are because there is zero visibility into the functions of that institution. They are not required to disclose that. Public institutions offer that. You are attacking something because you have a glimpse of how the sausage is made, where in a private institution you would never have an idea.
“Private institutions are never held to the same high standards that public ones are.” Laughable.....then why are many parents, especially in the cities, doing nearly everything they can to put their kids in private/charter schools? Why do Washington politicians send their kids to the finest private schools vs the decrepit public ones? And one more thing, the Baltimore school district spends the third highest $$$$ in the country per pupil, yet not one student in its 13 high schools is proficient in math, and not much better in English. This is 100% political, propagated by the teacher’s union.
@TwoDawgs56
Why is that laughable?
Many parents believe that you can throw money at every problem and solve it. Sometimes it works, a lot of time it doesn't.
Maybe many politicians realize that they have been failing our schools for a long time and are cool with doing nothing about it and privatization.
There is one pretty good predictor of how you kids will do in life... Want to know what it is?
How much money you have....
So... person of wealth... sends kids to private schools.... kids do well... hence it must've been the schools and not the money....hmmmm
https://www.wnpr.org/post/georgetown-study-wealth-not-ability-biggest-predictor-future-success#:~:text=A%20big%20part%20of%20the,indicator%20of%20success%20than%20intelligence.
Wow, so much hate of public education and so little proof. Rant on!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.