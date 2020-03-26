Marylanders are getting the message that life needs to be different.
We can see signs of it on the empty roads, by the number of people telecommuting and in how we’re living nearly every other portion of our lives differently. It’s clear that most are heeding the warnings. Sure, we want the world to be back to the way it was, we want to be able to go to out in public without having to stand 6 feet from everyone and we definitely want to feel safe enough to greet family and friends with a hug.
We owe a good deal of this to the clear call to action from Gov. Larry Hogan. We continue to be comforted by his common-sense leadership and his consistent drumbeat urging us to stay inside and self-distance. It may not be the message we want, but it’s the message we need to hear.
At his Wednesday press conference, Hogan recounted all the actions the state has taken in the last three weeks and “in spite of these aggressive actions, this crisis continues to escalate at a rapid pace,” he said. The governor then supported State Superintendent Karen Salmon’s decision to keep school buildings closed through April 24, though online instruction could begin March 30. Salmon said the decision was made after speaking with health experts.
Hogan has no idea when this disruption to our lives will be over, but he’s sure it’s not days or weeks away. The impact of COVID-19, he said, is rapidly increasing here while also pointing out that other states are suffering even more.
Meanwhile, the president has said he wants “packed churches” and the country to be back open by Easter, which is on April 12, despite more measured remarks from others, including scientists, epidemiologists and even Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force. While we wish it were possible for President Donald Trump to be right on this one, even his advisers have doubts. And that disconnect between them and the president is noticeable. The convoluted and conflicted message that comes from the president’s daily press conferences isn’t doing anyone any good.
While he’s not addressing it directly, Hogan clearly takes issue with President Trump’s timetable. “You can’t put a time frame on saving people’s lives,” Hogan said Wednesday.
Look, we get the desire to go back to normal. And we’re not immune to the damage being done to the economy. Like for every other business in Frederick County, this hurts. But this is a matter of priorities and our collective values. Deep down, we know we can’t get back to normal until we get through this pandemic. So, we must rely on our medical experts as to when this is going to end. We’re a resilient country and we’re confident the economy will rebound.
From our vantage point, that unfortunately is not going to be soon. Most, including Surgeon General Jerome Adams, have said these next several weeks will be rough, particularly in places such as New York City. Hospitals in many parts of the country are starting to feel overwhelmed. Churches, despite the president’s words, are already canceling Easter week services.
We need to get on the same page about this. Here in Maryland, we’re glad Gov. Hogan has kept us focused.
