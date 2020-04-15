Welcome to budget season, the time when local governments make their spending plans for the coming year.
And boy, it’s got the potential to not be a very pretty one.
The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing governments to resharpen their pencils and perhaps plot some worse-case scenarios as the virus’ economic impact is starting to cause significant concern.
With the prolonged shutdown of so many businesses and service providers, government revenues are likely going to have a noticeable impact on services and programs. To what level, however, remains uncertain. But leave no doubt, it’s going to hurt.
Just last Friday, Comptroller Peter Franchot announced that the state was projected to lose $2.8 billion in revenue for the remainder of the 2020 budget year that ends July 1. The state’s rainy day fund will likely run dry, too.
As a first step, Gov. Larry Hogan announced a budget and hiring freeze. At the same time, he said it was “very unlikely” that he’d sign any of the 679 pieces of legislation that would increase state spending. Though the governor wasn’t specific, that likely isn’t good news for the implementation of the Kirwan education plan, at least for this coming year. Nor does it bode well for things such as state-funded school and road construction projects, or any other new project that requires state money.
Local jurisdictions face a potential double whammy. They will be faced not only with their own revenue shortfalls but also with the likelihood of losing anticipated money that the state provides to local projects.
In Frederick, Mayor Michael O’Connor said last week that the city’s spending will have to be amended to reflect the new world we live in. The 2021 budget, which is still in the public meeting process, will begin that process.
“It’s just going to be a budget process unlike anything I’ve participated in,” O’Connor told our reporter.
True, there remains a lot of uncertainties, which is why contingency funds might be a growing line item in budgets. Alderwoman Kelly Russell said elected officials “will have to be nimble and creative in order to respond to the changing landscape.”
We expect much of the same response when County Executive Jan Gardner presents her 2021 operating budget to the County Council this afternoon, though Rick Harcum, the county’s chief administrative officer, believes the county is in a much better position than other jurisdictions in Maryland.
Gardner told our reporter Steve Bonhel that the county is “in a fairly good position to weather this storm,” though she said that the longer the shutdown continues, the longer it might be to rebound.
“This is more uncertain, it’s just totally unpredictable ... major portions of the economy have been shut down, I’ve never seen that before in my lifetime,” Gardner said. “So we’re trying to predict based off the unknown.”
One thing that government can’t — well, shouldn’t — do is look at tax or fee increases as a fix. Like government, money is getting tighter for many of us. No one has suggested that but we all know that someone eventually will.
Instead, we might have to expect a little less from government over the next year or two while we rebound from the after-effects of this virus. We’ll need to set the health and safety of our residents as our top priorities, as well as taking steps to get the economy rolling again.
As Alderman Ben MacShane said recently, the likely goal will be to “defer things that we can defer without major impacts.”
That’s a good starting point. And hopefully those impacts won’t be as bad as some might fear.
