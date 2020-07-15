Whatever the status of the November election in Maryland, the one thing we can know for sure is that it will not be “normal.” If Gov. Larry Hogan says that is his goal, he is ignoring reality.
Whether the coronavirus pandemic is raging out of control, or it is just lurking in the shadows waiting to strike again, it is not going to be over by November. Without a vaccine, the best we can hope for is a virus that is somewhat under control. And we don’t want to do anything that would allow it to escape, like bringing together millions of people to vote in person.
Because of problems that arose with the June primary that was conducted largely by mail, however, Hogan now says he wants a “normal election” operation.
“We’re very frustrated with the way the election was handled in the primary,” Hogan told WBAL in Baltimore. “Mistakes were definitely made, and it was unacceptable and inexcusable that they screwed up so much with respect to getting the ballots out on time and getting them out to everybody.”
Thousands of mailed primary ballots went missing or were delayed. At the same time, limiting the number of polling places caused long lines for people who chose to vote in person or were unable to vote by mail.
But the answer to those problems is not to go back to conducting elections the way they have always been done. The right answer is to fix the problems with mail-in voting so most citizens can stay out of polling places.
Late last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that voters consider alternatives to casting their ballots in person during upcoming elections. The CDC suggested that state and local election officials take steps to minimize crowds at voting locations and offer “alternative voting methods” including simplifying procedures for voting by mail.
The governor did tell the board to promptly send out an absentee ballot request application to every eligible Maryland voter, but critics including Attorney General Brian Frosh said the state should send mail-in ballots directly to every eligible voter.
The Maryland Association of Elections Officials, which represents the state’s 24 jurisdictions, wrote to Hogan on July 6 urging him to mail the ballots directly rather than the absentee ballot requests, Frosh said.
In the primary, Frosh noted, all active eligible registered voters were mailed a ballot and were able to return their ballots through the mail or by depositing them in secure drop boxes. As a result, a record number of Marylanders participated in the voting.
Michael R. Cogan, a Republican who chairs the Maryland elections board, said at a meeting June 30 that mailing ballots to every voter could lead to “fraud.” But there is no evidence that is true. Our June election showed that, despite some other issues, fraud was not a problem.
Requiring a two-step process to vote by mail is unnecessary. Local election boards will have to mail an absentee ballot request to everyone, then process the requests that are returned, then mail out the ballots, and finally process the returned ballots. It is ridiculously overburdening the local boards.
We share the governor’s belief that voters who want to vote in person should not have to wait in line for hours. But opening all polling places will require an estimated 20,000 election judges.
In the past, most election judges have been retired people working for the day. Few older Marylanders are going to be willing to spend a day in close contact with dozens, or hundreds, of people, no matter how many precautions are taken.
If Hogan wants to keep all polling places open, he is going to have to assign state workers to work at the polls in every county and then he’ll have to pray that his employees don’t start getting sick.
No, governor, a normal election process is not going to work during a pandemic. An improved mail-in election process, one that addresses the problems that cropped up in June, is the way for the state to go.
(1) comment
Everyone needs to vote. If you don't vote, don't complain later. Look at what happened in 2016, we don't want that to happen again. Elections have results we all have to live with. What is most interesting is Hogan did not vote for Trump in 2016 and is not likely to vote for Trump in 2020.
Will Hogan be the Republican party candidate in 2024? Maybe, maybe not, but he will be tough to beat and that will be true whether he runs as a Republican, Democrat or Independent.
America or Trump!
