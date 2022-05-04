The tug of war between the city of Frederick and Frederick County over the location of a badly needed new library on the city’s west side shows no signs of abating, and we cannot help but wonder — why?
Ever since the county bought a vacant building at 800 Oak St., along Himes Avenue, last year and announced it could become the site of several county offices, possibly including a new branch library, the city’s Board of Aldermen have been upset.
All five current aldermen signed a letter to the County Council in October asking it to delay buying the $20 million property, but county officials said they were under a deadline from the seller and could not comply with the request. The aldermen were irate, and their mood has not changed since.
But so far as we can see, the aldermen have never articulated a clear reason for opposing the purchase nor for opposing using the building for a library, other than that some residents have suggested it’s not the most accessible site for the majority of the west side of the city. In their letter, the aldermen complained that the county was acting too hastily and not being transparent.
The 209,000-square-foot building is in a largely residential area near U.S. 15, and is close to the neighborhoods along the Golden Mile. In 2021, the county leased part of the building for use as a vaccination clinic, and before that, it housed insurance company offices.
County Executive Jan Gardner said at the time that the site could provide a chance to relocate county services that are running out of space, including a possible 911 center. While most of the uses would be allowed under the current Professional Business zoning, the city would need to rezone it to Institutional to allow a library on the site.
And several city aldermen hinted last week that they have reservations about changing the zoning. After several aldermen suggested other sites would be better for a library, Donna Kuzemchak went so far as to say: “If someone wants to take part of this as a warning, please do.”
Is this really necessary?
Gardner held an informational meeting for the west side community on the new library and said the county identified two potential sites — the Oak Street building and a 3.24-acre site owned by the city along Contender Way, near Butterfly Ridge Elementary School.
Gardner noted that a library at the Oak Street property would require remodeling the building, but it could be completed in about two years — and at a much lower cost.
She said building a new branch at the Contender Way site could take more than six years to complete and would require significantly more work, such as adding water and sewer lines and establishing a plan for stormwater management.
And hundreds more homes are within a half-mile of the Oak Street site than the Contender Way option, she added.
Those seem like pretty good arguments in favor of remodeling the Oak Street building. Beyond saving taxpayer money, the need for a new library in the area is urgent. Residents at the community meeting said the main library downtown is not convenient from the west side, which is home to some primarily Spanish-speaking and low-income communities.
People who spoke during the meeting said a west side branch would be a much-needed community gathering space. They said it could hold English as a Second Language classes, legal workshops, family events and book clubs.
Time is of the essence on this project. Unless the aldermen can articulate better arguments against going forward on Oak Street, they should stop complaining about not being consulted and work on making the branch a reality.
If the Alderman have another side to this story, other than they feel snubbed, then I hope they respond,
My vote is to remodel the Oak Street site. Save money and quit tearing up our greenspaces.
