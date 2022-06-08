A Frederick County Board of Education candidate’s decision to check out every book in an LGBT pride month display at the Brunswick Public Library, hoping to make the library a “safe place for children,” is disturbing on several levels.
The idea that any individual would appoint herself as the arbiter of what is appropriate for children to see in a library display, and intellectually vandalize the display by checking out every available book, is bad enough.
The idea that seeing the word “queer” on a book title might somehow corrupt a child is unrealistic. Most children encounter the word, usually as a slur, long before they know what it means.
Most often, library displays are not primarily aimed at children. They are set up to inform adults about the books available on a timely topic or subject, to help patrons become better informed.
And the fact that Heather Fletcher is running for the school board is chilling. Is this the kind of behavior we should expect from a school board member?
Fletcher told News-Post reporter Jillian Atelsek that she checked out the roughly 20 books because she was “disturbed” by the display and worried it would prompt “age-inappropriate” questions from young children.
She told our reporter that she didn’t want her three children to see the word “queer” on a book and that she removed the items after the library staff refused to move the books out of the main lobby area.
We hire professionals to staff our county libraries, and one of their responsibilities is to display books that they believe will be of interest to readers. We do not want or need individuals advocating for a personal belief to have the power to bring down displays and prevent others from reading books.
If books by and about gay people can be pushed out of the public eye, what is to stop the next self-appointed guardian to demand no displays of books about Black history or by Black authors? How about Asians, or American Indians, or women?
Fletcher is running on a platform emphasizing “parents’ rights.” Would she support the right of any other parent to clear the library shelves of books that they find offensive or inappropriate for children’s eyes? What if the display included books on religion, or were by writers with a religious point of view?
“This has nothing to do with the gay community,” Fletcher told our reporter. “It has to do with the preservation of innocence.” It looks to us like it has more to do with the preservation of ignorance, and that has everything to do with the gay community.
Gay men and women, for too long, were consigned to the shadows, subject to discrimination, forced into hiding. It is only in recent decades that gays and lesbians, bisexuals and transsexuals have come forward to claim their rightful place in the community. It may make some people uncomfortable to acknowledge their existence, but that doesn’t make discrimination right.
Fletcher said she has returned all the books, but she also told our reporter that she would no longer patronize any county libraries. That is a good decision for her, if she finds the library display offensive.
That way, she will not have to encounter such titles as “How to Survive a Plague: The Inside Story of How Citizens and Scientists Tamed AIDS” by David France; “We Are Everywhere: Protest, Power, and Pride in the History of Queer Liberation” by Matthew Riemer and Leighton Brown; “Indecent Advances: A Hidden History of True Crime and Prejudice Before Stonewall” by James Polchin; or “When Your Child is Gay: What You Need to Know” by Wesley C. Davidson and Jonathan L. Tobkes, M.D.
But others might want to read those books.
Frederick County Public Libraries spokesperson Samantha Jones told our reporter: “We support the rights of all library customers and program participants to form their own opinions of books or collections.” That is true. Everyone has the right to their opinion, but no one has the right to force their opinion on others.
If she did not return the pronoun pins, find a wat to criminally charge her for theft!!!
Children of divorced parents used to feel shamed in Catholic school (I have seventysomething friends who left Catholicism for that reason as adults) and we need to stop obliquely shaming children for the families they’re a part of. It should not be necessary to say, gay people have children who go to the library too. Also, once they dropped out, my Catholic friends didn’t change their opinion, but they didn’t run for any authoritative position within the Church. Why would you vote for someone who does not respect the entity they are supposedly serving and guiding?
