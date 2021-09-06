Of all the changes to our society wrought by the pandemic, the longest lasting may be in the world of work.
The raging coronavirus forced many businesses to close or cut back, throwing millions of people out of their jobs. Millions more had to work from home, if they were able.
Burnout is likely to be a huge problem among health care workers who have been on the front lines of the war against the virus. But many other workers, crashed out of normal complacency and inertia, are reconsidering what they do to earn a living.
Billions of dollars in federal aid cushioned the economic impact on most families, but nothing can change the emotional impact on workers.
At the same time, every business owner has been forced to rethink how many employees they need, what they will do and where they will work
A year ago, Stewart Butterfield, co-founder and CEO of the business communication firm Slack, told the BBC: “We all know that work will never be the same, even if we don’t yet know all the ways in which it will be different.”
As we celebrate another Labor Day in the continuing pandemic, that is even more true now.
The McKinsey Global Institute, in its report earlier this year entitled “The Future of Work after COVID-19,” said:
“The pandemic accelerated existing trends in remote work, e-commerce and automation, with up to 25 percent more workers than previously estimated potentially needing to switch occupations.”
McKinsey studied eight advanced economies including the United States, and it predicted that sectors which have the most face-to-face interaction – areas like health care, retail, leisure and travel – are likely to be the most disrupted in the post-COVID world. Businesses in those areas are likely to have trouble recruiting and retaining workers, and many will have fewer customers.
The widespread adoption of remote work because of the pandemic with home offices, Zoom calls and the like, means significant changes for office workers too. McKinsey estimated 20 to 25 percent of the office workers could work from home three to five days a week.
“This represents four to five times more remote work than before the pandemic and could prompt a large change in the geography of work, as individuals and companies shift out of large cities into suburbs and small cities,” the McKinsey report said.
The impact on center cities, and their public transportation systems as well as the businesses like restaurants that serve workers there, could be immense.
Videoconferencing and virtual meetings could have a drastic impact on the future of business travel, including airlines, hotels and restaurants.
The pandemic forced many consumers to do a lot more of their shopping online, and it appears that e-commerce will continue to grow exponentially. McKinsey reported that worldwide it has grown two to five times faster than before the pandemic.
The mix of jobs in our economy is going to change significantly, with little growth in low wage work, like food service and customer sales and service. Warehousing and delivery jobs will increase as e-commerce grows, but McKinsey projects most growth in higher-wage jobs that require more training and education.
We need to train and educate the next generation of workers for the jobs of the future, and we will need to retrain workers displaced by the erosion of low-wage work.
Again from the McKinsey report: “Going forward, more than half of displaced low-wage workers may need to shift to occupations in higher wage brackets and requiring different skills to remain employed.”
The biggest impact will be on disadvantaged workers — women and minorities, and people without a college degree — because they hold most of the low-wage jobs that will disappear.
These trends were predicted by experts before the pandemic, but COVID-19 has made every curve bend up. We knew someday we would need to address these problems, but now “someday” has arrived.
National, state and local leaders and policymakers must address these issues now. Business leaders in particular must identify the jobs of the future and the skills those workers will need to do them. Many have begun to do so. McKinsey singled out Walmart, Amazon and IBM for moving swiftly.
This is an economic earthquake, and the ground has not stopped shifting and shaking. Get ready for a lot more changes.
