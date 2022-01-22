Mike Markoe, as interim superintendent of the Frederick County Public Schools, seems to feel freed from the challenges that limited the previous school administration.
Markoe has recommended a budget for fiscal 2023 that challenges the school board, the county government and the community at large, proposing the largest increase in funding in recent memory.
His spending plan totals more than $836 million — a jump of nearly 20 percent from what former superintendent Terry Alban recommended last fiscal year. Alban proposed a budget of $701 million last January but ended up getting more than $765 million, with unprecedented federal and state coronavirus relief funds.
Markoe is seeking another $71 million. A lot of the increase is coming because of enrollment growth, and because the state is mandating big increases in teacher pay and other spending. The system also must fix the badly tarnished special education program, to comply with a federal order. And the district seeks to improve its central office, which has been starved for money for years.
School board president Brad Young said the budget represents a philosophical shift for the district.
“The budgets that we’ve requested in the past were not what we needed but what we could expect,” Young told News-Post reporter Jillian Atelsek. “People have asked us to be more realistic.”
Missy Dirks, president of the Frederick County Teachers Association, agreed, telling our reporter: “They’re asking for what the system needs — not asking for what they think they’ll get.”
County Executive Jan Gardner, during her seven years in office, has consistently given the district more money than legally required by the state maintenance-of-effort law.
But it has never been enough to make up for multiple years of stagnant wages and a budget that remained mostly flat during the years the county was governed by county commissioners who cut school spending to the bone, even as they approved enormous growth.
Years of bare-minimum funding “put [the school board] in a huge hole, and we’ve been trying to dig out of it,” Young told our reporter.
“Ninety-nine percent of all the new funding we’ve gotten over the last 10 years has gone to trying to keep our employees fairly compensated,” Young said. “And we haven’t done that very well.”
Frederick County teachers and other school staff are among the lowest paid in the state, and have been for a long, long time. It is an embarrassment to our community.
The proposed budget includes $23.5 million for staff salary increases, most because of new state requirements under the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future. The Blueprint will require all teachers in Maryland to have a starting salary of $60,000 by 2026. FCPS’ current starting pay is around $50,000.
It also requires districts to give $10,000 raises to all teachers who are National Board Certified, and another $7,000 to those NBC teachers who work in designated low-performing schools.
The proposed budget request is about $41 million more than the currently projected revenue for the schools. If the board approves the plan as proposed, Gardner and the County Council will be faced with cutting school spending, cutting other spending to fund the schools, or raising taxes. And this comes at the beginning of an election campaign.
By charter, Gardner cannot run for re-election and several candidates have already declared their intention to run. Education funding is going to be a huge issue in the coming election. The time in which Frederick County can skimp on school spending is over. Voters are going to want to know where the candidates stand on spending more money for schools.
The low teacher salaries have shamed us for many years. For a long time, the county got away with substandard pay because the cost of living was low enough in Frederick to make up for the higher salaries offered in Montgomery County, Howard County and elsewhere. But that is no longer the case.
Candidates for executive and the council this year will need to commit to higher salaries and more school spending. Woe to any candidate who promises a return to the bad old days of minimum budgets. It is past time to bring our county’s schools up to the level of nearby counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.