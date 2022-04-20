The state of emergency in the city of Frederick, declared more than two years ago to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, has ended quietly.
The direct effects of the city’s action will include requiring residents to pay their water bills on time and allowing landlords to start increasing rents.
But the underlying belief is that everything is just about back to normal. The national economy is roaring back and the measures needed to protect vulnerable people from the economic effects of the pandemic are not needed.
The same attitude is causing the city’s aldermen to balk at continuing the emergency measures that allowed the city’s endangered restaurants to move tables onto city streets and sidewalks when indoor dining was severely limited.
An advisory committee of residents, restaurant and business owners and others was asked by Mayor Michael O’Connor to study the issue. The panel recommended ordinances to set fees and regulations on pop-up dining areas in parking spaces downtown and in private parking lots and sidewalks.
But a majority of the aldermen indicated they were not supporting the ordinances.
The outdoor dining options were popular with customers and added to the ambiance of downtown. But owners of other businesses complained they took up valuable parking spaces and blocked access to their establishments.
The loss of parking spaces seems to be the major sticking point. It is a tough choice, whether to continue helping restaurants still struggling to survive or other businesses that are also struggling and are harmed by the lack of parking.
O’Connor said he would continue to seek public comment. The city staff should continue looking for creative solutions. The city experimented with closing several blocks of Market Street to traffic on a few weekends to allow outdoor dining. That might be a compromise.
On so many issues as we emerge from the restrictions and changes imposed during the pandemic, the question implied or expressed is “Do we have to keep doing that?”
Widespread vaccinations and immunity acquired by those who have recovered from mild infections seems to mean we are in much less danger. Some people are getting sick, but most are not being admitted to the hospital or dying.
As COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths have all fallen, the prevailing attitude is that the pandemic is behind us, and all of the measures taken to deal with it are no longer needed.
But some numbers give us pause. The New York Times prints a running tally of COVID cases and deaths nationally on its website. After months of steady decline, cases are once again rising. On Monday, the Times reported that the 14-day average was up 39%, to 37,619.
Deaths, thankfully, continue to fall, down 21% to 511, but hospitalizations and deaths have usually followed when the number of cases starts to rise.
Worse, the number of cases is increasingly believed to be undercounted. The Washington Post in an editorial this week noted the results of most at-home tests are not reported.
The Post quoted an epidemiologist from the University of Texas, Katelyn Jetelina, saying that “for every 100 cases in the United States, only six or seven are officially recorded in surveillance systems. She says that during the peak delta wave, about 43 percent of cases were reported; during the height of omicron, 26 percent, and now only 7 percent.”
“We are flying blind,” Jetelina said.
If she is correct, we might be in for a shock, if hospitalizations and deaths suddenly start increasing again. If we have learned anything during this pandemic, it is that we just don’t know what will happen next.
News-Post reporter Ryan Marshall quoted Mayor O’Connor as saying, while announcing the end of the emergency: “I want to be clear that this does not mean that COVID-19 is behind us. ... While the metrics remain positive in our community, we have seen several times how quickly these numbers can change.” He is correct, and we all need to keep that fact in mind.
(1) comment
Due to the Easter gatherings the numbers are about to spike.
~ Plums
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.