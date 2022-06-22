We must start any discussion about first responder coverage of Frederick County with the principle that changes must be based on facts, not feelings — or, even worse, politics.
Last week, the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services announced it would move an Advanced Life Support (ALS) unit, called Medic 1, from its current base on Montevue Lane on the city’s west side to the new Northgate Fire Station on Thomas Johnson Drive.
The county firefighters’ union, which has a contentious relationship with the county, criticized the decision, saying wait times for service on the west side of Frederick would increase as a result.
The union issued an inflammatory press release, saying: “If you live in the area of the Golden Mile, Hillcrest, Taskers Chance or Whittier be aware!”
Fire Chief Thomas Coe disputed the union’s claims, saying the move would better serve the whole city of Frederick while improving coverage in fast-growing areas north of the city. He also said response times in the west end would be maintained to county standards.
Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor said he supports the county’s decision.
“After speaking with the county executive and the county fire chief, I am confident emergency medical services will continue to be delivered to all City residents at the level they expect and deserve,” O’Connor wrote in an email to News-Post reporter Clara Niel.
But the criticism by the firefighters’ union is creating fear among some city leaders and some residents of west side neighborhoods.
And the county fire chief’s inability to quantify the changes in response time after the relocation has not helped soothe nerves.
Asked if he could explain how response times would change with the relocation, Coe told our reporter that he could not give hard numbers, since response time depends on location of the call and from where the unit is responding.
He added that the county has not begun collecting data on how long it would take for a unit to respond from Northgate since the station hadn’t opened yet, he said.
That is not a good answer. The department should have been doing test runs to locations on the west side to see what the impact will be.
The change could be evolving into a political dispute, which would be a most unwelcome development.
Alderman Ben MacShane said he had concerns about moving the ALS unit, and described the change as a service “cut.” The west end is a high-need area, he said, and one of the densest populations in the county.
In an interview with the News-Post, Gardner described the criticism from the union as “irresponsible and reckless.” The high level of service DFRS provides won’t change, she said.
“I really just want to make the main point that we are maintaining service,” Gardner said. “There’s not going to be a denial of service for sure or diminishing of service by this move.”
The county said Medic 2, based on North Market Street, can respond to calls from the west side, which would maintain the county standard of ALS deployment time of 8 to 12 minutes.
As for the future, Coe said the county is working with volunteer Independent Hose Company on Baughmans Lane about implementing a trial program of adding a paramedic to that company’s existing ambulances, once more paramedics are available.
Independent Hose is less than a mile from the old location of Medic 1, and the pilot program could not happen without the transfer of Medic 1 to Northgate, Coe said. For now, two ambulances at Independent Hose will continue to serve the west end, Coe said, but those ambulances will not have advanced life support.
Like the mayor, we are willing to take the word of the county executive and fire chief that the west side neighborhoods will continue to be well protected. But the county should have done a much better job of explaining how and why the change was made. Coe still has some work to do to reassure folks in this area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.