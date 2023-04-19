Almost a full decade after the Frederick County Board of Commissioners went out of existence, its ghost continues to haunt Winchester Hall, tying the hands of current officials and forcing excessive growth on the county.
As in Dickens’ “Christmas Carol,” our problem is not so much the ghost of the past as it is the ghost of the future. Decisions made by those commissioners still require county officials to approve projects that they know the county is unprepared for.
Last week, the pattern was repeated. The Frederick County Planning Commission voted 5-2 to give preliminary approval to a proposed 610-unit development near New Market.
The two commissioners opposed said the project would lead to overcrowding in local schools. The commissioners who voted in favor agreed about the overcrowding, but said they essentially had no choice but to give approval because of agreements made by the Board of Commissioners — all the way back in 2014.
For anyone who has moved to the county since that time, a short history is in order.
In 2010, the voters elected a slate of pro-growth commissioners, led by Republican Blaine Young. They said they would speed up development, and they did, taking control of the planning process away from the county Planning Commission, then approving numerous projects around the county.
Even after Young lost to Jan Gardner in 2014 in the race to become the first county executive, Gardner asked Young to halt the approvals, but he refused.
Young and allies Billy Shreve and Kirby Delauter continued to push through approvals of development plans almost until the day the new executive took over in December.
Gardner complained frequently during her two terms in office that the planning pipeline was filled with preapproved projects that the county was having a hard time swallowing.
If you haven’t driven through the New Market area in a while, the fruits of that commission’s decisions are everywhere. Homes, townhomes and apartments surround Oakdale High School and stretch toward Lake Linganore.
And that is where this latest approval is headed, as well. The entire 610-unit Gordon Mill project received preliminary subdivision approval from the planning board. It will be built on about 280 acres across Boyers Mill Road from Deer Crossing Elementary School, near the intersection with Yeagertown Road.
The developers received unanimous approval for the first part of the project, with 175 townhomes. The remainder of the development, 435 single-family homes, still must get site-plan review.
If you decide to make that drive to New Market, be careful as you go past the Gordon Mill site. Boyers Mill is a hilly, twisting road with some bad sight lines and some dangerous corners. The county is planning improvements, but they are a ways off.
But the school issues are the toughest problems.
Before last week’s vote, several commissioners voiced concerns about the development straining school capacity. But Commissioner Carole Sepe said that was not sufficient reason to reject the plan.
“Even though I know and I understand ... that yes, the schools are going to be over capacity,” she said, “the county has entered into an agreement, which ties our hands. We can’t do anything about it,” referring to the development’s initial approval by the Board of County Commissioners in 2014.
As part of their agreement, the developers must pay an estimated $25.5 million in school construction and impact fees. In addition, the proposal includes a site for a new middle school.
But the planning commissioners are worried that school construction would not happened soon enough.
They said they would send a letter to county officials, including new County Executive Jessica Fitzwater and the school board, urging the county to expedite school construction. But the demands for school construction are great and the money is limited.
Gardner frequently said the county could not build infrastructure fast enough to absorb the growth approved by that long-ago Board of Commissioners. The ghost of the future continues to haunt and hamper.
