In a small city in Kansas, local police last week raided a community newspaper’s office, as well as the home of the paper’s co-owners, seizing computers, telephones and files. It was an almost unprecedented attack on the Constitution’s guarantee of a free press.
We join journalists from across the country in expressing our anger at this assault on basic press freedoms. Raids of news organizations are exceedingly rare in the United States, because we have a long history of legal protections for journalists.
As the 98-year-old mother of the newspaper’s co-owner told one Kansas newspaper after the raid: “These are Hitler tactics and something has to be done.”
Hours after making that comment, Joan Meyer, a newspaperwoman since 1953 who co-owned the Marion County Record with her son, complained of feeling upset and stressed by the invasion of her home. She collapsed and died.
This is an outrage compounded by a tragedy. The more we learn, the more our outrage grows.
The searches were ostensibly linked to an investigation into how a document containing information about a local restaurant owner’s drunk driving arrest found its way to the newspaper.
But Eric Meyer, who owned the Record with his mother, said he believed the raids had more to do with tensions between the paper and officials in Marion over prior coverage, especially the hiring of the police chief who conducted the raid.
The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press and 34 news media and press freedom organizations condemned the raid in a letter to the police chief. The letter said in part:
“Newsroom searches and seizures are among the most intrusive actions law enforcement can take with respect to the free press, and the most potentially suppressive of free speech by the press and the public.”
The committee said the police could have subpoenaed the records it wanted to investigate, and added: “There appears to be no justification for the breadth and intrusiveness of the search.”
It added that the police might have violated federal laws strictly limiting newsroom searches. There are very narrow exceptions in that law, but the search did not meet those tests, according to the committee.
Seth Stern, advocacy director at Freedom of the Press Foundation, told The New York Times that federal law allowed the police to search journalists when the authorities have probable cause to believe the journalists had committed a crime unrelated to their journalism.
That exception does not apply, however, in a case where the alleged crime is gathering the news, he said. When journalists are suspected of committing crimes as part of news gathering, the government’s option is to serve a subpoena, which can be challenged in court before it is enforced.
“You can’t say, ‘I’m allowed to raid the newsroom because I’m investigating a crime,’ if the crime you’re investigating is journalism,” he added.
A lawyer representing the Record warned Marion law enforcement officials to not examine computers, phones and other seized property, pending a court hearing on whether the search violated legal standards.
The Kansas Reflector, a nonprofit news website in the state, said the lawyer, Bernie Rhodes, wrote in a letter to the police chief: “Your personal decision to treat the local newspaper as a drug cartel or a street gang offends the constitutional protections the founding fathers gave the free press. I can assure you that the Record will take every step to obtain relief for the damages your heavy-handed actions have already caused my client.”
In 2019, San Francisco police conducted a similar raid on the office of a freelance journalist there. The journalist sued the police and won a settlement of almost $400,000.
The Marion police and the judge who issued the search warrant are either ignorant of the law and the constitutional guarantees of press freedom, or they simply did not care about them. In either case, their behavior and actions should be severely sanctioned by higher courts in Kansas or by the federal courts.
Utter stupidity on the part of the police chief to order this clearly unconstitutional raid on a newspaper. Want to gather evidence? Generate an affidavit on what you think happened, and allow a judge issue a subpoena based on your sworn complaint. Present the subpoena to the newspaper to gather the evidence. If no response, have a judge issue a search warrant. No raid until such a search warrant is issued.
It is truly unfortunate that the entire town must pay for this stupidity. Hopefully they have insurance.
They tried this in a small town...
"...they simply did not care about them." Hope the city of Marion has deep pockets as this will cost it dearly.
Golly, it seems like the police and the judge are ignorant and corrupt in this case. I'm just really glad they're so upright and and fair in all others ; )
Just like Mumbley Joe's Justice department!!
Trek; you really are a one-track recording of false accusations.
