In a small city in Kansas, local police last week raided a community newspaper’s office, as well as the home of the paper’s co-owners, seizing computers, telephones and files. It was an almost unprecedented attack on the Constitution’s guarantee of a free press.

We join journalists from across the country in expressing our anger at this assault on basic press freedoms. Raids of news organizations are exceedingly rare in the United States, because we have a long history of legal protections for journalists.

gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

Utter stupidity on the part of the police chief to order this clearly unconstitutional raid on a newspaper. Want to gather evidence? Generate an affidavit on what you think happened, and allow a judge issue a subpoena based on your sworn complaint. Present the subpoena to the newspaper to gather the evidence. If no response, have a judge issue a search warrant. No raid until such a search warrant is issued.

It is truly unfortunate that the entire town must pay for this stupidity. Hopefully they have insurance.

shiftless88

They tried this in a small town...

richardlyons

"...they simply did not care about them." Hope the city of Marion has deep pockets as this will cost it dearly.

mattlemp

Golly, it seems like the police and the judge are ignorant and corrupt in this case. I'm just really glad they're so upright and and fair in all others ; )

TrekMan

Just like Mumbley Joe's Justice department!!

shiftless88

Trek; you really are a one-track recording of false accusations.

