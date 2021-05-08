If proponents of a law think it does not go far enough in solving a problem, and opponents complain that it has gone too far, chances are good that lawmakers have arrived at a decent compromise.
So it is with the police reform measures passed by the Maryland General Assembly this year, and then enacted into law despite the veto from Gov. Larry Hogan.
The package of bills, collectively called the Maryland Police Accountability Act, includes the repeal of the Maryland Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights, new statewide regulations on the use of force, limits on the use of “no-knock” search warrants, increased public access to police records and changes in how police will be disciplined.
While some opponents brand the laws as anti-police, progressive community activists have complained that the laws do not go far enough in restricting police power. They complained that the leaders of the legislature ignored the wishes of police critics, with one accusing the leadership of cutting the critics out of the process entirely.
In recent interviews with News-Post reporter Mary Grace Keller, both of the top law enforcement officers in Frederick County criticized some aspects of the law.
County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins told our reporter: “It’s going to damage law enforcement. It’s going to make law enforcement less effective. At the end of the day … it’s going to be detrimental to the public.”
Jenkins, reflecting his conservative, Republican philosophy, suggested the changes were driven by “liberal, pandering politicians.”
Newly appointed Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando was a bit more sanguine, saying the intent of lawmakers was “noble,” but he echoed Jenkins’ fears, telling our reporter that some of the measures in these bills “will embolden criminals while simultaneously demanding absolute perfection from officers. Frankly, they put cops and law-abiding citizens at risk.”
The cold reality is that the legislature had to address public anger about the abuses of policing in minority communities that was seen around the nation during the past year. The Black Lives Matter movement made police reform urgent and inevitable in liberal, multiracial Maryland.
The scope of the changes was the only question. Both Jenkins and Lando were critical of limiting “no-knock” warrants. Police in Louisville, Kentucky, used a no-knock warrant when they killed Breonna Tayler in her bedroom in the middle of the night.
The law will require all police officers to wear body cameras. This follows the conviction of the Minneapolis police officer who was videotaped murdering George Floyd.
Yes, some reforms will make the job of police officers more difficult. Ever since the Supreme Court began expanding the rights of criminal suspects in the mid-1960s in cases like Miranda v. Arizona, the job has gotten harder.
But no one really would want to return to the world where a suspect need not be told he had a right to remain silent and to talk to a lawyer. The police have adapted to advising suspects of their rights, and they will adapt to the changes being required now.
Police and prosecutors will develop standards for the necessary and proportional use of force, as the new laws require.
The changes will be phased in starting in 2022, recognizing that adapting to the new rules will take training and time. That also allows time for the legislature to consider any changes that should be made to the legislation before it is fully implemented.
Lando and Jenkins said they also want to be able to retain and recruit good officers. Jenkins suspects the new restrictions will make that more difficult. In his veto letter, Hogan also expressed concern that the bills would damage police recruitment and retention.
The clear majority of Maryland police officers do a good job. Unfortunately, bad cops have badly eroded public confidence in law enforcement. These new laws are a first step in restoring the reputation of good police officers.
