Some good ideas and at least one reassuring piece of news emerged from the Frederick County Council recently during the discussion over an update to the county’s impact fees ordinance.
Council members were generally receptive to a proposal to tweak the bill that Councilmen Jerry Donald and Steve McKay introduced and got passed by the council last year.
Impact fees are paid by developers when they get permits to build developments around the county. The money generally goes to help pay for new schools and libraries needed to serve the additional residents.
The fees are charged in many jurisdictions around the country and are considered a good way to ensure that infrastructure keeps pace with growth. Since developers pass the fees on to their buyers, new residents end up paying for the additional services rather than having the cost shared by all county taxpayers.
Donald told News-Post reporter Steve Bohnel that the new bill would update the actual impact fees, but it did make a couple of significant changes.
One update would provide a credit for developers who dedicate land for public schools. The other would prevent a development from being charged the same impact fee twice. Donald said that can now happen when a developer pays the impact fees, but the building permits expire and the land is transferred to another developer. Those are reasonable changes.
Council members also discussed whether impact fees should be extended to pay for other services which must expand to meet the needs of additional residents. Among the ideas broached were fees to help pay for police, firefighters and emergency medical services.
All of those services must be expanded and improved when the county adds housing and population. They are well worth considering as future targets for the one-time impact fees, as well as for dedicated tax revenue generated by growth.
Kevin Kinnally, associate director of the Maryland Association of Counties, told the council that three Maryland jurisdictions have some variation of those kinds of impact fees.
Determining the level of such fees could be complicated by the mix of uses in an area, but we are confident that the county could devise a fair formula.
As for that piece of encouraging news out of the meeting? That happened when Donald explained that the change involving eliminating duplicate impact fees actually was suggested by the person whom Donald had defeated in the 2018 county election.
Donald said that his Republican opponent, Kevin Grubb, approached him months after the election and suggested that Donald should adopt the change.
It is to Grubb’s credit that he pursued the issue with Donald, even though he had lost the election to him. And it is to Donald’s credit that he listened, was persuaded and proposed the change, even though it was raised by a political opponent.
Donald took the suggestion to County Executive Jan Gardner and her staff, and they agreed that the change could be included in the new impact fee update.
We are heartened by this behavior because it reinforces our belief that — in our community at least — we are not so deeply divided by political differences that we cannot listen to each other and be convinced by good arguments.
