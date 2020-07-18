Sometimes in the midst of an unprecedented crisis, we find ourselves overwhelmed by the terrible news of incredible suffering and death.
The COVID-19 pandemic has upended our lives, shrinking our world to the size of our home, where we hunker down and wait for the raging storm to pass. Since the virus arrived in February, we have watched in horror as more than 135,000 of our fellow citizens have died, millions have fallen ill, millions more have been thrown out of work and colleges and schools closed.
The disruption to our nation and our community has been unbelievable and unparalleled. And the stress has been enormous.
With all that has gone wrong, it was a comfort and relief to read the News-Post series on the valiant county employees stepping up to ensure the delivery of essential services to the residents of Frederick County.
From the bus drivers who have taken on the vital task of delivering meals to the elderly and homebound in our community to the workers in the utilities and solid waste management department who devised a new machine to clean the precious masks needed by medical personnel to do their jobs, county workers have been there for us.
Take the story of Eric Coblentz and Charles Tasco. They are part of a team of drivers reassigned to the senior division during the coronavirus pandemic, in order to help with increased demand for Meals on Wheels.
Before the pandemic, volunteers from the community — many of them retired folks — picked up the meals each day and distributed them. But when the virus struck, it was deemed too risky for the volunteers — many of whom themselves were compromised and at risk — as well as for the clients.
The county employees were called on, and the vital service has continued without interruption. The drivers said they were happy to help.
“I wouldn’t consider it work,” Tasco told our reporter. “I just consider it good stuff to do.”
Just like any business, the county government runs on money, and the employees of the treasury department have been toiling away every day inside the large brick building at 30 N. Market St. in Frederick, collecting taxes, taking phone calls and filing paperwork.
The department has been closed to the public since March, but the dedicated public servants inside have come in to do their jobs. Just showing up these days can count for so much.
The pandemic has also offered some county employees a chance to stretch themselves as well, to do things they have not done before to better serve the people of Frederick County. One of the most unusual examples is in the county’s Division of Utilities and Solid Waste Management.
About a dozen employees there have built a simple machine that performs a very important task. The large metal box with a circuit board at the back and 16 glass tubes inside shines UV light that kills the coronavirus on vital N95 medical face masks. That extends the useful life of the masks so that medical personnel who depend on them to stay safe can continue using them.
Mark Schweitzer, acting director, and Jim Smith, assistant superintendent of maintenance, were two of the employees who worked on the machine, which was the brainchild of Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Mike Marschner.
Schweitzer said the machine can sanitize 28 masks — rolled in on a metal rack into the UV light chamber — in roughly 20 minutes.
The materials for the whole machine cost between $2,000 and $3,000, and the device took a week or so to build, Smith said.
That is not the only unusual way in which the division is serving our community. County employees started testing wastewater at the wastewater treatment plant on Gas House Pike in May to look for traces of the COVID-19 virus.
“There’s a witch’s brew of bacterias in wastewater to begin with,” Schweitzer told our reporter. “It’s just another character in the cast of diseases that we constantly work with.”
The compassion, hard work, ingenuity and resourcefulness of county employees are on full display in all of these articles. Our county is lucky to have such a fine workforce, and we at the News-Post were pleased to be able to highlight their service.
