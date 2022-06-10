A Blue Ribbon Task Force, created to examine the disgraced special education programs in Frederick County Public Schools, has made an understandable but tragic mistake.
The group has decided that its meetings will not be open to the public.
This is a group specifically formed to restore public confidence in the district’s special education programs after the U.S. Justice Department exposed severe problems in the way children were treated. The district was forced to sign a consent decree, pledging to improve.
The task force is supposed to recommend those reforms, to get the district back in the good graces of the Frederick County community. And its first move is to meet and discuss the problem in secret.
The usual rationale for meeting in secret was given by proponents of closing the meetings: Private discussions would allow for more open communication about specific student experiences.
It is a temptation to almost every public body. “If we could just meet in private, we could speak more openly and hear unvarnished opinions,” they think. But the temptation must be resisted.
Dana Falls, FCPS’ director of student services and a co-chair of the task force, told News-Post reporter Jillian Atelsek that the 22 members of the task force were split on the question, with some arguing that allowing the public to observe the task force’s work would help restore trust in FCPS.
According to the minutes from the task force’s May 17 meeting, one member argued: “There needs to be transparency for families to heal. [T]here is a lot of mistrust and allowing this process to be open and observable will go a long way to that healing process.”
That viewpoint is absolutely correct, and it is the one the task force should adopt.
Interim Superintendent Mike Markoe formed the task force after the DOJ investigation found that FCPS systematically misused seclusion and restraint against students with disabilities.
Under the law, the disciplinary practices were only allowed when necessary to protect against “imminent serious physical harm.” But the DOJ found that the staff regularly secluded and physically restrained children for nonviolent offenses.
The system performed 7,253 seclusions and restraints on 125 students over two and a half school years, far more than any other school system in the state. All of the secluded students and all but one of the restrained students were special needs children.
Former Superintendent Terry Alban abruptly resigned shortly after the DOJ’s findings were announced in December 2021.
The meetings of the Board of Education, like all public boards in Maryland, are required by the state’s Open Meetings Act to be conducted in public, except in some limited, specific situations.
However, because this task force was created by Markoe rather than the school board, its meetings are likely exempt from the Open Meetings Act. But that does not mean that they must be conducted in secret.
As the law itself explains: “The conduct of public business in open meetings increases the faith of the public in government and enhances the effectiveness of the public in fulfilling its role in a democratic society.”
It is particularly important when that faith has been deeply shaken by a scandal such as we have in this school system.
Markoe should tell the task force that its meetings must be open. Public confidence demands it.
