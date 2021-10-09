Suppose Frederick County government had an opportunity to buy a building for $20 million to relocate some offices. Suppose it could bring the net cost down to between $7 million and $8 million, by consolidating operations and improving efficiency.
Suppose that purchasing the property would bring an influx of economic activity to businesses near the property, including an area where redevelopment is needed. And it could relocate some county offices, like the 911 call center, that are running out of space.
Doesn’t that sound like a good idea, and a good use of county funds? It does to us.
Well, that is exactly what is happening with the proposed purchase by the county of a 26-acre site with a vacant building at 800 Oak St., just off Route 15 in the city of Frederick. But somehow, four of the five members of the city of Frederick’s Board of Aldermen — joined somewhat oddly by the leading Democratic candidate for an open position on the board — got their noses out of joint over the county’s plan.
County Executive Jan Gardner announced a few weeks ago that her administration had been looking into the purchase for several months. The county had been doing its due diligence without public notice, as it should.
Gardner said the building could be used a new 911 center, a library or some other use that would bolster economic growth in the area, which is just south of the Golden Mile, Route 40 on the west side, which the city has been laboring to redevelop.
Then the County Council discussed the purchase at its Sept. 28 meeting, with a briefing by the Gardner administration.
But before the council was scheduled to act, the aldermen dashed off a letter to the County Council asking it to hold up the purchase. The request wasn’t because they were opposed to the project but because they were not consulted about the purchase.
Aldermen Kelly Russell, Derek Shackelford, Donna Kuzemchak and Ben MacShane, along with Democratic primary top vote-getter Katie Nash, sent a letter to the County Council asking that the process be slowed down. Mayor Michael O’Connor didn’t sign the letter but said he supported the sentiment in it.
A perturbed Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer said not one of the aldermen reached out to her to ask about the county’s plan. “I find it interesting that people decide to send a letter rather than engage in a conversation,” she told News-Post reporter Jack Hogan.
Russell, the president pro-tem of the board of aldermen, told Hogan that she did not try to contact Keegan-Ayer directly but had reached out to council members shortly before the council brought up the proposal during its Sept. 28 meeting. Russell said she did not call council members after the meeting.
What is this, a junior high school or the top level of city government?
A quick phone call to the council or county executive would have been much more productive than causing a kerfuffle by sending a letter. Unless, of course, this is part of some bigger issue that we’re missing.
County Council members said any delay could hurt the chances for the county to acquire the site. The administration said the hedge fund which is selling the property would move on to other interested purchasers unless the county acted.
Seeing no major objections at a public hearing on Tuesday night, the council is moving forward with the process. The members expect to vote on the purchase at their meeting next week.
If the aldermen have some substantive objection to the process, they should raise it now. But having a disjointed nasal passage does not count as a substantive objection.
