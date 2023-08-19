Frederick’s mayor and aldermen have some important development decisions ahead as they consider two proposals that will have a major impact on the future of the city.
The first, and far easier, decision is whether to rezone the site of the Westridge Square shopping center along West Patrick Street, which could be a major step in the revitalization of the city’s troubled Golden Mile.
Frederick leaders have been trying to kickstart redevelopment along the erstwhile glittering shopping district for more than a decade. The failure of the old Frederick Towne Mall and the closure of other stores and restaurants have hung like a dark cloud over the area.
In recent years, some exciting projects such as the Warehouse Cinema have injected new life in the district, but city planners have long believed that mixed-use developments are the key to a brighter future. Now, that is exactly what is being proposed.
This week, the city’s Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend that the mayor and aldermen rezone more than 20 acres in the shopping center from General Commercial to Mixed-Use.
MCB Westridge LLC, the property owner, proposed demolishing 103,000 of the 240,000 square feet of retail space at the eastern end of the center, then building up to 203 multi-family units in a four- or five-story building, and up to 41 townhouses.
The remaining buildings, constructed in 1985, would be retained as the retail section of the project, including Il Forno restaurant and the Hmart grocery store.
Some residents of the area voiced concerns about the impact on the neighborhood, including increased traffic. But a mixed-use development is intended to reduce traffic, allowing residents to walk to shop and eat, rather than drive.
This is a slam dunk. The Board of Aldermen should approve the project right away. This is the kind of redevelopment planners have been envisioning.
The next issue is more complex, but more exciting. They city is going to consider changes to the zoning along Carroll Creek Park to allow more density in residential projects in the hope of attracting more development there.
The change would eliminate current restrictions that allow less dense development along the creek than in other parts of downtown. The change also would permit greater density if the developers build parking garages for their projects.
While we want to learn more about the details and the likely impact, the proposal is attractive at first glance. The city should always consider ways to maximize the potential of the park, one of the crown jewels of our historic district.
In years to come, the Carroll Creek Park will only become more of a magnet for residents and for tourist. It is a major economic driver for our city and should be regarded as such.
Along the park, especially toward its eastern end, where the waterway crosses East Patrick Street, is a prime location for residential development.
If you have any doubt about the desirability of housing near a park and a waterway, check out house prices near Baker Park, at the other end of Carroll Creek. There is no reason that the eastern end should not thrive, as well.
The Carroll Creek Overlay District surrounding the park is meant to preserve its pedestrian-friendly nature and control development. But maybe it is too controlled.
The Wormald Companies and Ausherman Properties are seeking the change. Wormald has been looking to build on its property between East Street and the Delaplaine Arts Center for a long time, Ken Wormald told the aldermen.
Bruce Dean, an attorney for the applicants, said no projects have been built or approved in recent years in the overlay area because the current density limits do not work financially.
The city has a responsibility to test the accuracy of the developers’ assertions, and to assess the impact of the changes. But city leaders need to be flexible to get the full return on the public investment made over the years to create this wonderful park.
