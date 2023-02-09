Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins is a duly elected public official who deserves to be fairly paid for his service.
It was a travesty that politics interfered last year with efforts of our county delegation to the General Assembly, before Jenkins was reelected to a third term in November.
Frederick County decided last year that the salary of its sheriff should increase from $125,000 to $140,000 for two years, then to $150,000 after that.
In a misguided and, frankly, unfair instance of meddling, Democrats from other parts of the state stepped in and killed that plan at the last minute in Annapolis.
That bill passed 41-3 in the state Senate, but the House of Delegates voted it down 65-57.
A Prince George’s County Democrat criticized Jenkins in explaining her opposition.
As then-Sen. Michael Hough, a Republican representing Frederick County, said at the time, this violated the long-followed tradition of “local courtesy” — letting a county make decisions that affect no one but itself.
The salary request seemed reasonable.
A Maryland Association of Counties database for fiscal year 2021 shows the $125,000 salary for the Frederick County sheriff to be seventh in the state out of 20 jurisdictions. (Three county sheriffs are not included in the data.)
Of the six counties with a higher sheriff salary, five had a smaller county population than Frederick County. The salary in Queen Anne’s County — at about one-fifth Frederick County’s size — was $151,333, or about 20% higher.
Harford, the Maryland county most comparable to Frederick in population and operating budget, paid its sheriff $138,600 in 2019, according to the association of counties, so a hike to $150,000 in two steps seems fair.
Last year’s bill would have made Jenkins the fourth-highest paid sheriff in the state based on FY21 figures. But sponsors noted that other counties were increasing the pay of their sheriffs, as well.
Sixteen Maryland counties have a full-service sheriff’s department — which employ full-time deputies in addition to running local detention centers and executing warrants.
This year, Frederick County Republicans are trying again — in a more ambitious way.
They are pushing for a 55% pay increase for the sheriff, starting with the next term. The Republican-dominated delegation has backed a bill to give the sheriff a salary equal to the highest pay step for a Maryland State Police lieutenant colonel.
The highest pay level for a Maryland State Police lieutenant colonel is $193,500, which would be an increase of $68,500, or 55%.
Under provisions of the bill, if a lieutenant colonel’s highest pay step increases with inflation, so, too, will the sheriff’s pay.
The increase would take effect after the next sheriff election in 2026. Jenkins would only benefit if he is reelected, but that is unlikely to mollify his many Democratic critics.
The proposed hike is far too large. Beyond that, how is an elected sheriff analogous to a senior officer in the state police? The jobs are totally different, as are the selection process — elected vs. appointed — and the qualifications.
Last year, Jenkins was a lightning rod for political criticism, because of his enthusiastic embrace of former President Donald Trump and his over-the-top criticism of Democrats. That seems to be why the pay raise failed.
The many people in Maryland who do not like Jenkins’ politics are likely to be galvanized against the proposal this year, making it harder to get approval for any raise, even a more reasonable one.
State Sen. Karen Lewis Young, a Democrat representing Frederick, said she supported the raise last year, and thinks the new proposal will run into opposition.
“If this bill is brought back again the next year, it’s gonna be fresh in [delegates’] minds. I think it has a much better chance of moving three years down the road than the next year,” she said.
Del. Jesse Pippy, R-Frederick, the chair of the delegation, said of the new proposal: “This bill is not about the incumbent. This is about the position.”
But, of course, the vote last year was all about the incumbent.
Republicans should back down for now and introduce a new bill in two years, hopefully after passions have cooled a bit.
