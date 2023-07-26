The Frederick County Board of Education has approved significant changes to its policy on public comments at board meetings — but the board could go further.
Under the new policy, board meetings will begin with an hour allotted for public comment, rather than the current 30 minutes.
Each person will be allowed to speak for three minutes, for a maximum of 20 speakers. Someone speaking on behalf of an organization will no longer be given extra time.
People who want to speak can pre-register, starting the Thursday before the regularly scheduled Wednesday meetings. Pre-registration will end on Monday, two days before the meeting.
This change was implemented because the current system was getting unwieldy.
A sign-in sheet was placed by the door at the start of meetings. People were often lining up an hour or more before a meeting began to ensure that they were high on the list and got a chance to speak.
Under the new “pre-registration” system, 10 slots will be reserved for people who pre-register, five for same-day sign-ups and five for students. All slots will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.
In addition, the board will allow people to submit written comments, which will then be attached to the public meeting minutes.
You might be surprised to learn that under Maryland’s Open Meetings Act there is no requirement to have a public comment section of a public meeting at all. It is a custom that has developed over time, and rightly so.
Public comment during a meeting is a good way to involve the community and for officials to hear from constituents. We support any effort to create a robust dialogue between officials and the public.
To that end, we would encourage the school system and other bodies to think about how best to increase public involvement, while at the same time not letting the comment time overwhelm public-business sessions.
The rule keeping every speaker to three minutes is an improvement. Some speakers would claim to be representing a group, then would speak for five minutes or more.
But the three-minute rule does not go far enough. The board should limit comments to one minute. That is enough time to make any salient points to the board on any issue.
If the person has more to say, they can provide supplemental written remarks, as well.
If oral remarks were kept to one minute, the comment time could be shorter, even if more people participated.
Before approving the new rules, the board had a tense debate over what should be done about commenters who wish to speak at multiple meetings in a row. Currently, a relatively small number of people sign up to speak at every meeting, usually about the same topics.
The new policy says that someone who speaks at one meeting will be rotated to the bottom of the sign-up list for the next meeting.
Board member Karen Yoho said the change would allow the board to hear from a wider variety of people.
However, Board members Nancy Allen and Jason Johnson expressed strong disapproval of that part of the policy, and they ended up voting against its adoption. Both said it was not the board’s place to dictate who could speak at meetings.
If the board adopted a one-minute time limit, it would not be necessary to restrict anyone’s access to the board. An hour of public comments could allow close to 60 people to speak, if that process went efficiently.
If the board were feeling bold, it could also experiment with allowing brief public comments during the meeting itself. After board members finish their debate on an agenda item, they might ask if anyone from the public had a brief comment before the vote.
These changes could accommodate more people and maximize the public’s involvement in board’s meetings and discussions.
The point of having public comments is to give the community a voice in the direction of the school system. Accommodating more people to provide public comment would strengthen that connection.
