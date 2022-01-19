Electric-powered vehicles are undoubtedly the transportation choice of the future, as the world seeks to reduce the carbon pollution from automobiles which contributes heavily to climate change.
Someday, every home may need a private charging station for the family’s electric vehicles.
However, a proposal by County Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer to require most new homes in Frederick County to be wired for vehicle charging is an idea that goes too far, too fast.
Home builders, under Keegan-Ayer’s proposal, would be required to install wiring for a charging station in all new, single-family homes, as well as townhouses and duplexes with an on-lot parking area. The only exceptions would be mobile homes, modular homes or new units without connection to public utility electric service.
Keegan-Ayer (D) said her hope is to equip homes for a gradual national shift toward electric vehicles and to give an incentive to county residents to consider an electric vehicle when buying a new car or truck.
“Why not be thinking ahead?” Keegan-Ayer told News-Post reporter Jack Hogan. “I see this as building for the future.”
Electric vehicle sales have risen exponentially nationwide in recent years. Top existing manufacturers like General Motors and Ford are introducing new models every year, and newer firms like Tesla are leading the way.
But, as CNBC reported a few months ago, we are still at the beginning of the process of transforming transportation.
“Despite the amount of attention and hype surrounding EVs, sales of all-electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles — which include electric motors as well as an internal combustion engine — remain minuscule,” the business website and television network said. “Sales of electric vehicles, including plug-in hybrids, are projected to be less than 4 percent of U.S. sales this year [2021], according to industry forecasters.”
Very few buyers are going to want to pay for installing components for a station that they might use sometime in the future and forcing them to do so is premature.
The council president’s bill would require installation of wiring for a Level 2 charging station with a 240-volt line, which is a more powerful option than slower Level 1 stations, but also significantly more expensive.
Keegan-Ayer told our reporter that future homeowners will save money if their properties already have the necessary wiring for electric vehicle charging. Home Advisor, the national website on home improvements and repairs, estimated the cost of installing a Level 2 station at $1,200 to $3,300.
According to a memo filed with the bill, county contractors estimated it would cost less than $1,000 to install the necessary electrical components on a new house. If that estimate is accurate and holds, two big “ifs,” it could save money at some point in the future.
But we have no way of knowing what technological changes are coming, nor whether widespread adoption of electric vehicles might bring down prices.
What we do know is that most homebuyers are going to be asked to pay for the wiring upgrade, plus the usual markup of the builder, for something they might never use.
A state law passed in 2021 already requires builders to provide buyers with the option of including an electric vehicle charging station or an electric line to support one, and we believe that is the better public policy for now.
Buyers who own or plan to purchase an electric vehicle — or those who believe it would increase the future value of their home — would then have the ability to add it. And everyone else is spared the extra expense.
