As daunting as our present challenges seem in this continuing nightmare of the coronavirus, what comes next could be even more difficult if the past is truly prologue to the future.
All political leaders are congratulating Americans for helping their neighbors, observing the social distancing guidelines and generally responding to the pandemic in a positive, responsible way.
It is heartening and hope-inspiring to see little acts of human kindness and generosity. It is life-affirming to see the connections between people who are strictly observing physical separation but connecting with friends old and new.
But will it last? Can it?
New York Times columnist David Brooks last week pointed out a sobering fact, that great pandemics are more likely to drive people apart than bring them together. In an article with the chilling headline: “Pandemics Kill Compassion,” Brooks wrote:
“Some disasters, like hurricanes and earthquakes, can bring people together, but if history is any judge, pandemics generally drive them apart. These are crises in which social distancing is a virtue. Dread overwhelms the normal bonds of human affection.”
As evidence, Brooks quoted Daniel Defoe’s book on the 1665 London epidemic, “A Journal of the Plague Year,” which included this passage: “This was a time when every one’s private safety lay so near them they had no room to pity the distresses of others. … The danger of immediate death to ourselves, took away all bonds of love, all concern for one another.”
Brooks did not have to go back many centuries to find such examples of anti-social behavior during epidemics. He noted that John M. Barry, in his book “The Great Influenza” about the 1918 flu epidemic, wrote that as conditions worsened, health workers in America pleaded for volunteers to care for the sick, but few people came forward.
That epidemic killed more than 675,000 Americans — more than 10 times the number of U.S. service members killed in battle in World War I — and yet almost no one wrote books or plays about what life was like. Brooks speculated that it might have been because of shame.
“Perhaps it’s because people didn’t like who they had become,” he wrote. “It was a shameful memory and therefore suppressed.”
There are lessons in this for those of us enduring the new pandemic, and chief among them is that we must not lose our basic humanity as we struggle together against our common foe, COVID-19. This moment in our nation’s life calls for compassion from all and heroism from many.
The chief difference between our lives today and those of the people enduring frightening epidemics in earlier centuries is that we are able to maintain our constant contact, even during the time we must be physically apart.
Our omnipresent social media tools — rightly blamed for so much that is wrong about civility and manners today — might be a real help now. Not so much Twitter and Facebook, which are predictably filled with misinformation and fraud.
But calling and texting are available even for a person living alone and trapped in their home. A FaceTime session with grandchildren or a family group text that is sharing laughs and hopes might mean that the scars of this pandemic will fade more quickly than in the past.
Keep in contact, dear readers, email your jokes, text with your family and friends. Stay in touch. We are going to need each other when this is finally over — perhaps even more than we did in the past. Our hope is that this pandemic doesn’t drive us apart, but that it pulls us together.
