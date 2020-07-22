The clock is running out on summer vacation, and the Frederick County Public Schools system needs to call a play. Unfortunately, the playing conditions on the field keep changing, making it more and more difficult to know the right way to go.
Maybe it’s time to call a time out.
Sorry about the extended sports metaphor, but it just seemed to be the best way to understand the dilemma facing FCPS as it attempts to resume academic instruction during the COVID-19 pandemic.
School is supposed to begin in about a month, and no one is sure how that will happen. In large part, this is because we don’t know where our community, our state, or our nation will be by the middle of August.
In Maryland, we seemed to be on a pretty good path toward controlling the coronavirus during June, but then our infections started to spike in July and now we are flirting with 1,000 a day again.
The outlook has deteriorated to the point that health officers from Prince George’s, Montgomery, Howard, Baltimore and Anne Arundel counties, as well as Baltimore City, wrote a letter to Gov. Larry Hogan this week asking him to reimpose some restrictions, especially on restaurants and bars, according to the Baltimore Sun.
Hogan says it is too soon to resume any kind of lockdown on the state as a whole, but said counties have the power to ratchet up the restrictions again if needed.
Beyond the concern about rising cases, we just know so little still about how the virus will behave. For weeks, we were told that children were less likely than adults to contract the disease or to spread it. But a new study from South Korea has thrown that conventional wisdom for a loop.
According to the New York Times, the Korean researchers found that, while children younger than 10 transmit the virus to others much less often than adults do, the risk is not zero. And those between the ages of 10 and 19 can spread the virus at least as well as adults do.
The findings suggest that as schools reopen, communities will see clusters of infections, several experts cautioned, according to the Times. The experts said they have more faith in the new study because it was larger and conducted better than the earlier, reassuring studies.
Knowing that, how do you plan on configuring your school system to protect children, teachers, school staff and all of their families?
FCPS’s reopening plan has three options: Distance learning for all children, a mixture of distance learning and in-person instruction, and a return to normal school with all children attending every day. Number three is a definite nonstarter.
School officials seemed to be leaning toward the mixed option, having in-person instruction two days and distance learning three days. Half of the students would attend school in person on Mondays and Tuesdays, and the other half in person on Thursdays and Fridays. All learning would be remote on Wednesdays to give enough time to clean the schools in between.
A week ago, that looked like a pretty good option. But the conditions are changing quickly, and not for the better in the short term.
The best solution may be for the school system to do all distance learning at the beginning of the term, with the idea that changes can be made as conditions change. The system could re-evaluate and consider changes after four or six weeks.
For now, parents need an answer, so they can begin planning their lives. With conditions in flux, a safe start with children and teachers meeting 100 percent remotely seems the best option. Everyone wants children back in school as soon as possible. But no one should want to endanger the children, the teachers or the staff in a rush to return to normal. Normal is no more.
(1) comment
I'm sorry, but for parents who understand science, this hybrid option was never a good choice. It has always been a false choice. And unfortunately, the tone-deaf FCPS is not leading the way with any meaningful or useful virtual option. They have been pouring their effort into trying to pump life into a dead patient rather than put their effort into the most likely idea that will keep everyone safe, virtual.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.