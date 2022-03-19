The news was both shocking and disheartening. Three eighth grade students at a county middle school accused of posting threatening, racist messages on social media have been charged with hate crimes.
The ugly words and racial divisions that have afflicted our society in recent years have now begun to infect our children as well. That is so disheartening.
And yet, to a large extent, the reaction of the community, school system and law enforcement to this incident has been reassuring, from acting Superintendent Mike Markoe on down to local leaders. County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins’ office quickly identified the social media postings and then acted swiftly to address the threats.
The threats, found on the social media platforms Instagram and Snapchat, reportedly targeted Black students at Middletown Middle School.
The images, depicting multiple youths holding what appear to be firearms, carried messages that the children would shoot Black people and included racial slurs. At least one of the weapons displayed was confirmed to be an actual firearm.
At a press conference announcing the students would be charged with hate crimes, Jenkins stressed the first priority of his office is the safety of every student at Middletown Middle School.
“We can’t and we won’t tolerate these types of threats or messages that disrupt or breed fear in our communities,” he said. “Let me be very clear: The students responsible will face some serious consequences.”
Next, the Middletown Middle School community stepped up. Hundreds of people — students from the middle and high schools, parents, local and county officials and others — gathered outside the school on a chilly morning to take a public stand against racism and violence.
That was the kind of community reaction for which we had hoped, a broad rejection of such racist sentiment and threats of violence.
“I am so amazed and surprised and just excited,” PTSA president Yanira Gordon told News-Post reporter Jillian Atelsek. “I’m hoping we can keep the momentum and the energy going for the work that lies ahead — which is a lot.”
She is right about the work that is ahead for the community and for the school system, though. Apparently, racism has been an issue at the school for a while. Some students told our reporter that they had seen frequent examples of racist language in the predominantly white school.
“We have a lot to say,” one girl told our reporter at the demonstration. “Tons of people have reported stuff like this, and it’s never actually gotten any attention.” Her friends confirmed her assertions.
The incident also shows again the power of social media — and the means to which it can be twisted. It reinforces a truism: Parents should be closely watching their children’s social media.
Sometimes it takes the kind of shock this community has endured to make real, meaningful changes. The hate crime charges should force the members of this community, and indeed our whole county, to consider our own words and deeds, and remind us of the need to stop looking the other way when racism rears its ugly head.
The sheriff and the school system are jointly developing a plan to reach students, parents and community members about threats and hate speech. That is a conversation that needs to take place in every school, and in every home in our community.
Children learn what they live. Teach your children well.
