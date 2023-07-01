For some, the fun begins in Maryland today with the advent of legalized recreational marijuana. Getting high here has never been easier or safer.
It is a bit like 1933 when Prohibition — the 13-year national experiment banning the sale of alcoholic beverages — ended with huge celebrations all around the country.
But there are profound differences. Some issues are going to take a while to sort out, and we likely have rocky days ahead as our state adapts to the new realities of marijuana use.
Social use of cannabis might someday be as common as sharing a few beers, a cocktail or a bottle of wine with a friend. For now, though, smoking cannabis is prohibited in any public outdoor or indoor spaces, including parks, streets and sidewalks, bars and restaurants, all forms of public transportation and indoor workplaces. You need to keep your marijuana use in private spaces.
That restriction will likely prove challenging to enforce, if the experience of other states and communities is any guide. Complaints of public use with the accompanying clouds of marijuana smoke are fairly common elsewhere, and probably will be here as well.
Sidewalks and parks are the places where people complain about public use. But is it really a good use of police resources to run down every call about folks smoking while they walk down a city street? City officials are going to have to decide.
Besides, police will have their hands full trying to enforce laws against driving under the influence of drugs.
As the state website Maryland.gov notes: “Using cannabis while driving (by a driver or passenger) and impaired driving remains illegal under Maryland law. Law enforcement officers can make a cannabis DUI arrest if they observe impairment using a standard field sobriety testing (roadside test) method.”
The problem is that no easy test for marijuana use is available. Furthermore, no single standard is agreed upon as the base level of cannabis intoxication.
A blood test can confirm marijuana use, but no single standard of intoxication exists. And marijuana can remain in the blood stream for weeks, even when the user is no longer high.
The National Conference of State Legislatures has warned:
“Testing for drug impairment is problematic due to the limitations of drug-detecting technology and the lack of an agreed-upon limit to determine impairment. The nationally recognized level of impairment for drunken driving is 0.08 g/mL blood alcohol concentration. But there is no similar national standard for drugged driving. Drugs do not affect people consistently.”
Beyond traffic issues, how will businesses that routinely perform drug screening for new employees change policies now that marijuana use is legal?
Marijuana stays in the body for weeks after use, but illegal drugs like cocaine and heroin can pass out of blood and urine in a few days or even a few hours. Will it be of any benefit to continue drug testing for most companies, when the only thing they can discover is legal drug use?
The U.S. Department of Transportation requires drug testing for workers in several industries, and federal law still classifies marijuana as an illegal drug. With state legalization growing, the federal standard will be tested as some people who test positive will be able to argue they have done nothing wrong.
We are just beginning this era of legal marijuana use. Long after the parties of this weekend are over, and the amazement of watching the Fourth of July fireworks while stoned fades away, state and local officials will be coping with the usual unintended consequences of change.
