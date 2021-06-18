Imagine a warm but not sweltering summer night in Frederick. The sun is setting, and the evening breezes are cooling the city. Music is playing, and diners are chatting — at tables in the middle of Market Street.
It is a pleasant thought, right?
Last summer, in the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city allowed that dream to take place, in an effort to help save our restaurant industry. For the most part, it seems to have worked. Most downtown eateries have made it to this apparent end of the crisis.
But having seen how nice it was to turn the busy street into an open-air dining room, restauranteurs and customers alike are wondering if the emergency measures adopted last year have not offered a window into the future of the historic district.
Keelin Mallory, general manager at Firestone’s Culinary Tavern, told News-Post reported Ryan Marshall that outdoor dining has been popular with customers since it went into effect.
Even in the middle of winter, she said, people would come armed with blankets and ask to sit outside. With indoor capacity limits now lifted, many are still asking to sit outside, Mallory added.
Personally, Mallory said, she likes the way restaurants’ umbrellas add splashes of color to Market Street.
The city has already decided to continue the outdoor dining program this year, albeit in a much more limited way. Last summer, it closed three blocks of North Market from Patrick Street to Third Street each weekend, but this year it will close those blocks just three times, on the fourth Saturday of June, July and August.
Another program designed to help restaurants during the pandemic will be continuing in a broader way through this summer and early fall. The city has 18 restaurants, breweries and distilleries that have been approved for parklets — dining areas set up in street parking spaces or other areas, Richard Griffin, the city’s director of economic development, told our reporter.
The parklet program has been scheduled to last through the end of October or 30 days from the end of the city’s state of emergency, declared in March 2020. But Griffin said the city intends to allow the parklets through Oct. 31.
The parklets are kind of clunky but useful. However, the street dining program is a more graceful, even beautiful amenity for our downtown. Pedestrians can walk in the street between the dining areas, beneath the shading branches of the trees. And Mallory is right: The umbrellas are a welcome splash of color.
Mayor Michael O’Connor told our reporter that he hopes that the city will be more open to outdoor and pop-up dining opportunities in the future. He added that the city needs to make certain that several issues are addressed first. Traffic, parking, deliveries, public transportation and fire and rescue services must all function efficiently.
Another hopeful note: The Downtown Frederick Partnership is conducting a streetscape study right now, looking at Market Street between South and Seventh streets, and at Patrick Street between Bentz and East streets.
Kara Norman, the partnership’s executive director, told our reporter that a survey done for the study found a lot of interest in outdoor dining.
We hope the designers will consider other uses of the spaces as well. We can envision a block or two being closed for a couple of hours on a Saturday morning for a farmers’ market, or being closed for a few hours on an afternoon for a street fair.
The forced experiment in closing streets for outdoor dining last summer gave us a chance to see our downtown in a new way during the warmer months, as a canvas on which we might paint a bright picture of the future of our city.
