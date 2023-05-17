It is such a simple ceremony: Scoop up a bit of earth with a small shovel and place it in a glass jar. But the symbolism is deep.
The soil was collected to remember three shameful crimes in Frederick County’s not-so-distant past — the lynching of three men by mobs in the tumultuous decades after the Civil War.
The soil was collected from the approximate site of each lynching, then transferred into jars to preserve history. As one organizer said: “We’re digging up soil, blood, sweat, and tears, maybe, poured into it.”
The event, which took place in the rain on Saturday, was organized by the Frederick Remembrance Memorial, which is affiliated with the Maryland Lynching Memorial Project (MLMP) and the national Equal Justice Initiative. The Equal Justice Initiative has documented 28 lynchings in Maryland from 1877 to 1950.
All three groups are working to document and memorialize lynchings, racially motivated attacks on Black men almost always accused of assaulting or even just insulting white women. That was an ultimate crime in the eyes of white racists.
The ceremony took place at the pavilion at South End Park in Frederick, about a five-minute walk from the farmhouse that was the site of two of the lynchings.
Donyelle Denise Cosley, a student at Broadfording Christian Academy in Hagerstown, told the story of the killing of John Biggus, based on an account from the Maryland State Archives.
His death was typical of the three murders. The stories are depressingly similar.
On Nov. 22, 1887, a mob of about 200 men went to the Frederick city jail where Biggus, 20, was under arrest, accused of assaulting a white woman.
Six men broke in and dragged Biggus from his cell. The mob took him to the nearby farmhouse of George Rizer at 211 S. Jefferson St., where they hanged him and shot him three times.
Lacy Spencer-Kebbeh, 52, of Frederick, a descendant of John Biggus, attended the ceremony. She said: “He never had a voice. He never had a chance. I just wanted to say to you: ‘John, if you’re here, I hope I did you proud, because now you have a voice.’”
The second man lynched at that farm was James Bowens, who was killed in 1895.
Bowens, also 24, had been accused of making an indecent proposal to a white woman and was jailed in Frederick. He was dragged from the jail and hanged.
The third victim, James Carroll, was killed in 1879.
Carroll, 24, was lynched in Point of Rocks, where he was being returned by train from Washington, D.C., after he was accused in Frederick of having a knife as he assaulted a white woman and demanded money. He was dragged from the train and hanged.
Watu Mwariama, a community organizer, helped coordinate the event. He said the death of a woman known to history only as Kitty also should be remembered, even though her case was decided through the justice system.
Kitty, who was enslaved in Emmitsburg, spoke out against her captivity. Her owner sent her to live with his brother; she burned down the brother’s farm. She was hanged.
Another event organizer, Maura Page, assistant director of employer relations at the Hood College’s career center, told News-Post reporter Gabrielle Bienasz that the soil for each documented lynching was collected from as close as could be determined to be the actual site.
Tina Allen, a third organizer, said soil samples will be sent to EJI’s The Legacy Museum in Montgomery, Ala.; to the African American Resources, Cultural and Heritage Society (AARCH); and to the Reginald F. Lewis Museum in Baltimore.
As painful as it may be, it is important that we remember the horrible, barbaric events of the past. The history of race in America is bloody, and current efforts to minimize or sanitize the past in schools and universities are worse than misguided. They are destructive.
We need to know all of our history — “Life and its loveliness and all of its ugliness,” as a song by the Avett Brothers goes — to understand our present and prepare for our future as a nation.
