The nation pauses today to honor one of the greatest Americans, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the most important leader of the civil rights movement who preached nonviolent resistance to racism but was shot to death by an assassin in 1968.
We began celebrating Martin Luther King Day, the only national holiday that honors an African American, on Jan. 20, 1986.
Since 1994, the holiday has been marked as a national day of service, to encourage all Americans to volunteer to improve their communities. Congress that year designated the third Monday in January as the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service. The official slogan is “A Day On, Not a Day Off.”
It has been an appropriate way to honor the life and legacy of Dr. King, who is still remembered for his tireless work for racial equality, and to improve the lives of Black Americans. During his too-brief career, he organized sit-ins, marches, and peaceful demonstrations that highlighted inequality and changed America for the better.
In 1964, he received the Nobel Peace Prize, at the time the youngest person ever to receive the honor.
Dr. King may best be remembered for his “I Have a Dream” speech, delivered at the 1963 March on Washington to 250,000 people at the Lincoln Memorial on the National Mall.
It is frequently called the greatest speech of the 20th Century, and some believe it may be the greatest in the English language.
With his soaring rhetoric and the inspiring cadences of the Baptist preacher that he was, Dr. King called this country to move forward toward a dream of racial reconciliation.
The occasion for the march and that speech was the 100th anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation, issued by President Abraham Lincoln during the dark days of the Civil War, which freed all slaves held in the states which had rebelled against the Union.
Dr. King noted the anniversary of the proclamation, then added: “One hundred years later, the Negro still is not free.” But he went on to sketch a vision for the future in America that inspired both Black and white Americans to believe that the American Dream might someday include people of all races.
Among the most quoted lines of the speech are these:
“I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character. I have a dream today!”
He repeated the dream refrain several times, including in this:
“I still have a dream, a dream deeply rooted in the American dream — one day this nation will rise up and live up to its creed, ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident: that all men are created equal.’ I have a dream.”
In the 59 years since Dr. King delivered that address, much has changed in the racial climate of our country, most of it for the better. All minorities are better assimilated into the life of our nation and racial prejudice has long been in retreat. But it is not gone. In the last several years, we have witnessed an alarming rise in white supremacist groups after decades when they were relegated to the far fringes of society.
Our country is still coming to grips with racial disparity in several areas, especially in the criminal justice system and economic opportunity. Dr. King’s dream of a nation where everyone is judged solely by the content of their character is sadly still more a dream than a reality.
On this holiday, renewing our resolve to make that dream a reality would be the best way to honor Dr. King’s legacy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.