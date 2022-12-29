Too many times this year, elected officials at several levels of public office have tried to keep the public away from meetings, deliberations and records, and that is just wrong.
It has happened in small towns and at the county school system. Early this year, we found out that the County Council violated the Open Meetings Act in 2021, when it held a secret session with Amazon about locating a data center in the county.
Officials usually describe their actions as meeting in “private” or keeping information ”private.”
The correct word is “secret.” There is no “private” for public bodies. They can only do the public’s business in public or in secret.
In Walkersville, the town commission met in secret in the fall to discuss expelling one of its members for excessive absenteeism.
And when the commission set a special election to replace the ousted commissioner, the town’s first instinct was to keep secret the names of people filing to run for the open seat until after the filing deadline had passed.
Imagine the Maryland State Board of Elections taking that approach, instead of what it does during election season, which is update its public list of filings many times a day.
Thankfully, Walkersville quickly reversed itself, realizing that the names of candidates must become public as soon as they file for office.
The county school system, both the administration and the school board, has stumbled twice in this regard.
Early in the year, the board created a task force to examine the county’s special education programs, in large part to restore public confidence.
But the group decided that its meetings would not be open to the public. The U.S. Justice Department had exposed severe problems in the treatment and disciplining of special education students. Yet, the members were fearful that meeting in public would interfere with their discussions.
Later in the year, when the time came to create a committee to review 35 books that a school board candidate sought to have removed from school libraries, the school system decided that those discussions also should take place in secret.
The district cited the desire for board members to speak freely, to express their opinions. But the essence of public service is a willingness to express opinions — even unpopular ones — in public, and to take responsibility for those opinions.
It goes on, including Woodsboro’s bizarre attempt to shield its budget to keep employee salaries from being made public.
It seems as though too many public officials adopt the secret meeting and the secret record as their default option when dealing with a difficult issue. That is exactly the opposite of what Maryland law intends.
The meetings and records of any public body in Maryland are presumed to be open to the public. The laws describe limited exceptions to the public meeting or record.
As the state’s open meetings law itself explains: “The conduct of public business in open meetings increases the faith of the public in government and enhances the effectiveness of the public in fulfilling its role in a democratic society.”
This is the season for New Year’s resolutions. We recommend one to every elected official or appointed public official at any level of government: Resolve to do the public’s business in public.
Whenever an issue or a dispute arises, the first thought should be that it needs to be handled in public, so the public will understand and support the decisions made by the people they entrusted with power.
It is the law, and the right way to sustain public faith in democracy.
