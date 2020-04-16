Our daily headlines on the dreaded and deadly coronavirus can cause a kind of emotional whiplash.
Last Wednesday, Frederick County was deemed a “hot zone” in the fight against COVID-19. On Sunday, we were warned “Worst of virus surge may be yet to come.” Then on Tuesday, a small nugget of good news: “More people out of isolation than new cases.”
This last now seems to be a blip, with new cases jumping again. But it gave us a moment’s respite from the gloom, and a tiny glimmer of hope that at some point in the not-too-distant future, the pandemic might wane.
Already we can see signs in New York, where the death toll has been almost unimaginable, that the number of new cases may be leveling off.
With hope on a distant horizon, we might still hear disagreements between cautious governors like our own Larry Hogan and the Trump administration over how quickly to allow businesses to reopen and people to return to work.
The conflicting news headlines reinforces our belief that the best way to take care of our country and our state is to listen to the medical experts and heed their advice.
Returning to our previous way of life too soon could invite a disastrous spike in the COVID-19 infections which could wrench us back to enforced social distancing and even more mass unemployment.
The best advice from experts right now is that the country will need massively expanded testing for the disease to find out who can return to work safely and who cannot.
This virus is so stealthy. Many who carry the infection show no symptoms, but they can infect others with whom they interact. Still others might be infectious for days before they show any symptoms themselves.
Only widespread testing can tell us who is a danger to others. And testing is going slowly. By some counts, we have tested less than one percent of the American people, for the most part only those who show up at the hospital with symptoms or health care workers being monitored for their safety.
They are the two most important groups who must be tested, but doing so does not give us a clear picture of who might be carrying the disease to others.
Bloomberg News reported this week on the need for much more testing before allowing Americans to return to their old lives. The news service quoted Joia Mukherjee, chief medical officer of Partners in Health, a nonprofit working with Massachusetts to expand the state’s capacity to trace contacts of COVID-19 patients:
“Even if the curve does flatten, we won’t be able to go back to work and school and regular life unless we chase the virus down much more significantly.”
The question is how quickly the efforts that have begun can advance with beleaguered diagnostic testing programs across the U.S. still facing shortages of swabs, chemicals and other supplies that severely limit capacity at many labs, Bloomberg reported.
According to the news service, only now does the U.S. have the capacity to do 110,000 to 135,000 tests daily, far short of the 1 million a day that Howard Forman, director of the Yale School of Public Health’s health care management program, said would make him “feel much more confident in where we’re going.”
The Trump administration has seemed entirely too anxious to have the nation return to all of its pre-pandemic behaviors. Instead we believe we should look to governors like Hogan to guide us through this very dangerous phase of the coronavirus response.
Groups of governors in the Northeast and on the West Coast have banded together to coordinate their future actions, based on the experts’ best advice.
We expect that Hogan will do the same. He is already working closely with Gov. Ralph Northam of Virginia and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser to jointly fight the virus, and we have every confidence he will continue that coordination as the national capital region moves forward.
We are as impatient with the shutdown as anyone, fearful of the long-term effects on Frederick County’s economy. But we must not be so anxious for a return to normal that we risk plunging our state and our community back into the jaws of the deadly contagion.
