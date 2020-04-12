Faced with monumental challenges and overwhelming stress — such as the current coronavirus pandemic raging around us — many people are choosing to retreat to simpler ways of living, evoking the low-key rhythms of a simpler time.
Many of us are turning to the activities that harken back to a pre-internet, pre-television and even pre-radio age.
We are playing board games with our children and delighting in their love of the competition. We are reading more books, whether from our own library or taking advantage of a wonder of the modern age to borrow titles from the Frederick County Public Library’s extensive collection of digital books.
We are walking with our spouse and reveling in nature, admiring the blooming trees or delighting in finding a forest floor covered with wild blue bells.
We turn once again to man’s best friend, our dogs, to explore our neighborhoods and to stop for a few moments — while maintaining a safe distance — to exchange a few words of encouragement with our friends and neighbors.
Many of us are literally returning to our roots, working in our yards and gardens, getting closer to the earth, reminding ourselves that while the coronavirus can show us nature’s dark power, the garden offers us nature’s warm solace and healing strength.
The games, books, walks and pets that are filling our lives are usually available to us at all times, but the garden requires a bit of outreach. While perennial plants come back every year, many of our flowers and vegetables are annuals, and those you have to buy anew.
Luckily for us, the calendar has turned to Spring. While we wait for the pandemic to wane, we can spend a few pleasant moments in the garden centers, which have been declared essential businesses and allowed to remain open during the crisis.
The Dutch Plant Farm on Baughmans Lane on Frederick’s west side has stayed busy both with shoppers venturing into the business and with those simply ordering plants for pickup or delivery, as News-Post reporter Hannah Himes discovered during a recent visit.
Brothers Mike and Trevor Mens are co-owners of the business, which was started by their father in 1982. He retired in 2009. They sell vegetables, herbs, flowers, seeds, gardening supplies and decorations, as well as trees and bushes.
Mike Mens said it’s a challenging time but he’s seeing an increase in sales of herbs, vegetables and seeds.
“Right now they sell like crazy,” he told our reporter. “All of the edible stuff, there’s a huge uptick in sales.”
Mens said The Dutch Plant Farm orders its seeds from a company called Botanical Interests in Colorado and that the company is having trouble keeping up with demand.
The local business has made some changes to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. They are no longer accepting cash, have designated entrance and exit doors so customers are not coming in the same door where people are waiting in line, and are encouraging a 6-foot distance at the checkout line.
Mens said he is actually seeing fewer customers come to the store, but sales have been strong, in part because of the increase in deliveries and pickup. He is still hoping for strong sales during April and May, the busiest months of the year for garden centers.
One of the customers at the garden center might have expressed the mood best.
“I think [gardening is] good because it gets people outside, for one,” Amy Brandt told our reporter. “It’s definitely relaxing, which I think everybody kind of needs right now and I think it’s good for people to learn how to grow things as well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.