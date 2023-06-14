Admissions and amusement taxes are so ubiquitous in Maryland these days, most people in Frederick County probably thought they were already paying some kind of small levy on movies, sporting events and other entertainment events or activities here.
Due to a quirk of our recent political history, the county has had a tax rate of zero on admissions since 2013. The old Board of County Commissioners cut the rate from 5% to zero, but did not eliminate the tax itself.
All other counties in the state, except Caroline County on the Eastern Shore, have some tax on admissions, with rates ranging from 0.5% to 10% on revenue from such events. Carroll, Baltimore, Anne Arundel, Prince George’s and Charles counties, as well as Baltimore City, all have a 10% tax rate.
County Executive Jessica Fitzwater has included revenue from a 10% per admissions ticket in her fiscal year 2024 budget, which has been approved by the County Council. Now, the council is in the process of rewriting the county code to reimpose the tax.
The new tax would generate $1.1 million in revenue in this coming fiscal year, if passed and instituted by November, according to a county legislative report.
That is a very small number in relationship to the executive’s $894 million budget. But as the old saying goes, a million here and a million there, and soon you are talking about real money.
If the council does not approve the admission tax, it will have to find the money somewhere else, or cut spending by that amount, because the budget must be in balance.
Last week, the council voted to repeal the county’s current amusement and admissions tax. Next, it must approve the new tax and set a rate.
Before voting last week, council members and county officials had a disagreement whether the motion to repeal the current law constitutes consideration of Fitzwater’s proposal.
County Chief Administrative Officer John Peterson said the current law is outdated, applied to the county’s old form of government and should be repealed whether or not the new tax is approved.
But Councilman Steve McKay said the repeal motion was a form of considering Fitzwater’s tax proposal. Repealing the current law was the first step toward considering Fitzwater’s proposed tax resolution, he said.
Councilwoman M.C. Keegan-Ayer agreed with Peterson’s reasoning, saying it was important to repeal the outdated tax law and discuss Fitzwater’s proposal when it is actually introduced.
To us, it’s an argument about a distinction without a difference. Yes, the old law needs to be repealed, and then the new tax needs to be reimposed.
The motion to repeal passed 5-2 along party lines, with Democrats in favor and Republicans opposed. A public hearing on Fitzwater’s proposal is planned for July 18.
Such taxes have a fairly low impact on consumers because they are usually not delineated separately on a receipt, like a sales tax. The impact is somewhat more significant on businesses, though most raise prices to cover them.
But businesses in every part of the state — in Democratic counties and Republican counties — find it possible to operate with admissions and amusement taxes, and Frederick County businesses should need no special handling.
The money is needed to balance the budget. This is a better option than raising other taxes, further reducing spending or raiding the county contingency funds.
