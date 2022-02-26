Mask mandates are ending, for retail stores and restaurants — and now for school classrooms as well.
The count of new COVID-19 cases is trending steeply downward, as are the number of hospitalizations. The omicron variant wave appears to be receding as quickly as it arose.
Everywhere we look, our community and society as a whole are moving swiftly toward the closest approximation of pre-pandemic “normal” that we have seen in two years.
Of course, deaths from the virus are persistently high. CNN reported this week that more than 2,000 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the United States each day for the past month. Almost all of those dying are the people who are unvaccinated, a tragic choice.
With the county school board deciding this week to make masks optional, we saw the end of the last great preventive order designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus. For the first time in two years, virtually all children will attend school without the need to wear a mask.
The Frederick County Board of Education voted 6-1 to make masks optional in its schools.
“I’m watching the data, and right now, it’s encouraging,” board member Jason Johnson said. He is correct.
FCPS reported 131 new cases last week, down significantly from its peak of 1,812 cases the week of Jan. 3. Staff absenteeism, canceled bus routes and other labor struggles have also eased in recent weeks, reported News-Post writer Jillian Atelsek.
Cases in the county at large are down as well, and community transmission recently dropped from the designation of “high” to “substantial.” Frederick County lifted its indoor mask mandate on Feb. 12 after implementing it on New Year’s Eve amid the omicron surge.
The school system, as well as the county and state governments are to be commended because they have tried to follow the data and listen to the scientists throughout this long, difficult health crisis, generally ignoring the howl of the political winds.
The mask mandates at all levels were imposed for a simple reason: to protect the vulnerable from disease that could be easily spread by close contact. In schools that meant to protect the children and to protect the staff.
It is a shame that so many people made the mandates a political issue, fighting against them or ignoring them, when the leadership was following the best advice of the health officials.
Some critics complain because that guidance has changed over time. Of course it has. As we learn more about the virus, the rules have adapted. As the virus has changed by mutating, the rules have adapted. That is the way we must cope with a virus.
And we might need to change and adapt in the future. People want consistent answers. Fighting a virus makes that impossible, so we just need to get used to it.
In her article on the board meeting, our reporter wrote that board member Jay Mason pushed back against claims from some parents that masks were harming children’s mental health, citing his own children who are in elementary school.
“I don’t see the mental health issues. Maybe I’m lucky, maybe I’m fortunate,” he said. “But I do have children. I do have skin in this game.”
Mason said he would support bringing the mask mandate back if health metrics worsened. That is the correct position.
As loudly as critics of mandates shouted, people on the other side of the issue have lingering doubts. After all, we have been down this road before, they say, when the pandemic seemed to be easing, only to have it flare up again.
Before too long, we might be back in a situation where we have to order masks for all children in schools, where we have to order masks for all shoppers in stores, where we limit in-person events. If we have learned one thing during this pandemic, we have learned that we do not know what the virus will do next.
We cannot know what the future holds, but we do know what the present is, and at present it seems prudent to relax restrictions. However, we must be flexible if, and when circumstances change, to resume the mandates if necessary to protect the vulnerable again. It is the duty of leadership.
