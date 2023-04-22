The number jumps from the page: 25.8%, a statistic that is shocking — and scary.
That is the rate of students in Frederick County Public Schools chronically absent in the 2021-22 school year. Chronic absenteeism is defined as a student missing 10% or more of the days they are enrolled in a school.
Worse, the rate has more than doubled in Frederick County since before the pandemic.
The numbers are rising statewide, too — from 22% in 2020-21 to 31% in 2021-22.
This is a disaster happening before our eyes. When one in four of the students in our school system is absent much of the time, that student is on a path toward failure and possibly dropping out.
Having one in four of our kids in danger of dropping out of school is a harbinger of bad times for our children and our community.
Before the 2019-20 school year, about 12% of Frederick County Public Schools students were considered chronically absent, according to Maryland State Department of Education data.
But in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than a quarter were chronically absent last school year. Data for this school year are not available yet.
Jamie Aliveto, FCPS’ executive director of system accountability and school administration, told our reporter that the increase was likely due in part to students following protocols around isolation and quarantine during the 2021-22 school year.
Children with a mild cold or cough are more likely to stay home now than they were before COVID, she said.
“There’s sort of a new culture that we’re navigating, whereby we’ve said, ‘Don’t send your kids to school sick,’ ” Aliveto said. “And people are listening.”
That may be true, but it is not the entire answer.
The data show that students who are homeless, poor or have a disability are much more likely to be chronically absent. And that means the problem is most pronounced among families and children least equipped to solve the problem on their own.
The chronic absentee rate among homeless students was more than 60%. Among poor students, disabled students and those just learning English, the rate approached 40%.
Robert Balfanz, a research professor at the Johns Hopkins University School of Education, told News-Post reporter Jillian Atelsek that chronic absenteeism is often driven by circumstances outside of a student’s control. Many students who are chronically absent miss class to support a family member, he said.
During the pandemic, Balfanz added, it wasn’t uncommon for older students to take on jobs and in addition to their virtual courses. Some of those students are continuing to work, he said, figuring they’ll still be able to pass while missing school once a week or so.
Other students struggling with mental health issues can also become chronically absent, Balfanz said.
“The vast majority of kids that are chronically absent would, all things considered, like to be in school every day,” Balfanz said. “It’s important to take this supportive, relationship-based, problem-solving approach.”
Dana Falls, FCPS’ director of student services, is among those analyzing and addressing the root causes of absenteeism.
He told our reporter that the work was highly individualized initially, but when intensive measures do not work, students are referred to the Truancy Reduction Council (TRC), which was created last year.
“We’ve had a full docket almost all year,” Falls said.
The council tries to connect students and families with community resources, he said.
The goal is to address the problem without filing charges against a parent, because failing to send a child to school is a crime in Maryland. Fining or even jailing a parent is not an effective way to help the child, Falls said.
Thankfully, that option is rarely used. The Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office found only eight instances of truancy charges in 2022 and two so far in 2023.
Rather, FCPS staffers need to work hard to solve the problems of individual students and families, as they are doing now. A school system in which one in four students is chronically absent is in danger of dipping into dysfunction.
As Balfanz told our reporter: “Chronic absenteeism is something to pay close attention to. Being in school matters.”
