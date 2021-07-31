Superintendent Terry Alban has made the difficult but necessary decision to require all students and staff of the Frederick County Public Schools to wear masks inside school buildings this fall.
This is a development that no one saw coming and no one wants, but the news of recent days about the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant made imposing the rule unavoidable.
It is easy to say “follow the science” on these decisions, but sometimes that is not easy to do. The virus is mutating, and that means the scientists’ knowledge of the virus is changing all the time.
If Alban had been making this call in early June, she almost certainly would have made masks optional. But science keeps finding out new things, and as the facts change, the decisions must change too.
This week came the disturbing news that fully vaccinated people who are exposed to the delta variant can have as much of the virus in their systems as unvaccinated people. That means that a vaccinated person can be infected — may not have symptoms — but be just as contagious as an unvaccinated person who gets infected.
“I think the implications [of the data] are that people who are vaccinated, even when they’re asymptomatic, can transmit the virus, which is the scientific foundation of why this recommendation is being made,” Anthony S. Fauci, President Biden’s chief medical adviser, said in an interview with The Washington Post.
In a school setting, that means anyone who is unvaccinated is at risk from infection from a fully vaccinated adult who may be unknowingly carrying the virus around. While most children thankfully are not at significant risk from infection, some are. And some staff and other employees who cannot get the vaccine, or choose not to, are at significant risk.
New discoveries mean new facts. New facts may mean changing guidance. Changes to guidance means new decisions for policymakers like Alban. That is just the way it is, in science and in life.
FCPS had planned to lift masking and distancing requirements at all levels and resume normal operations for the 2021-22 school year. But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said this week that new data shows all people should wear masks in school buildings, regardless of whether they’ve received the shot.
Alban’s announcement brings the school system in line with that guidance. She stressed that, by requiring masks, schools will be able to offer in-person learning, an important goal for the school system and for parents.
“Parents want to preserve in-person learning,” Alban wrote in an email to the community. “The mental health and educational consequences as well as the economic burdens of having to disrupt in-person learning have led to a broad and deep consensus to keep schools open.”
The system said it will make exceptions to the mask mandate for students with certain medical conditions, disabilities or “developmental immaturity.”
The union that represents FCPS teachers welcomed the decision. Missy Dirks, president of the union, told News-Post reporter Jillian Atelsek that some of her members have expressed frustration about teaching masked students, but many more have grown concerned about the delta variant.
They have good reason to be fearful. The more we learn about the variant, the more it should concern all of us. And it is not likely to be the last mutation of the virus.
It is a crying shame that some political leaders and commentators have made mask-wearing a political issue, and mandates as an attack on personal freedoms. Your right to go without a mask ends when you spread disease to your friends, family and neighbors.
More than 600,000 Americans have died in this pandemic and hundreds more are dying every single day, even now. Almost every one of them was unvaccinated and many refused to wear a mask.
The CDC and the medical community are trying to save lives here, not control people. Vaccines save lives, and so do masks. Sometimes, when we cannot fully understand the enemy we are fighting, we need to use both, just to be certain that the vulnerable are being protected.
(8) comments
Anything less than a N95 mask offers zero protection.
And kids are not high-risk to catch or spread covid in the first place!
Public health authorities violated the law by allowing emergency use of untested, not-approved-by-the-FDA, "vaccines" on the grounds that there were no cures when there were two—HCQ and Ivermectin.
The only news item from this entire pandemic that matters:
More people died in Pfizer’s clinical trial who had the jab than who had the placebo!
Alex Berenson, 7/29/2021: The trial blind has been broken--
15 patients who received the vaccine died; 14 who received placebo died.
https://twitter.com/AlexBerenson/status/1420839456228118535?s=20
If you go to the website mentioned in the comment by artandarchitecture you'll see a warning from twitter that the information on this site is deemed misleading. Check it out for yourself.
Great, factual editorial. Can't wait for the responses from the luddite fringe, trying to refute it.
gabrriel
You made me look up a word: luddite. The editorial was factual because it pointed out the uncertainty of the facts. No one wants their child or teacher to be put at risk. Like so many their things in our society politics muddies the water.
Gabriel, people have very selective memories--
Our U.S. Surgeon General on Feb 29, 2020 said the following in writing:
"STOP BUYING MASKS! They are NOT effective in preventing the general public from preventing Coronavirus."
https://archive.is/kyjEK
(Thank God some of us are documenting all this before it all "mysteriously disappears" from history forever.)
Gabe, I count 2 so far.
Quietly. Almost unnoticed the administration is pushing to block changes to the Covid voting procedures. The changes that created so many irregularities and which led to the massive Jan 6 protest that got out of hand.
Just watch. With the alarm bell spread of the new variant and other mutations the Administration will use every weapon in their arsenal to block eliminating 24 hr voting, drive through voting, indiscriminate mailing of ballots, minimal ID requirements and ballot harvesting. Just watch.
It is time for the individual States to take control of the health and welfare of its residents.
Of course unvaccinated people will need to mask in public schools, and of course many of them won't if other people do not.
